Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Opinion

What’d I Miss?: How anti-trans bigotry echoes another playbook

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:15 AM MDT on Apr 1, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

< Previous | Start from the beginning |

More cartoons from The Colorado Sun

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

Read More:

The Latest

Drew Litton: Coloradans getting no relief from payin’ at the pump

Opinion
Drew Litton
1 hour ago

Jim Morrissey: Hey, Nebraska, about that canal you want to build…

Opinion
Jim Morrissey
1 hour ago

What’d I Miss?: How anti-trans bigotry echoes another playbook

Opinion
R. Alan Brooks
and
Cori Redford
1 hour ago

Opinion: Colorado is pretty lame when it comes to recycling, actually

How to expand access? Make manufacturers responsible for the full life cycle of their packaging

Opinion Columns
Erica Sparhawk and Kendra Black
2 hours ago

See more stories