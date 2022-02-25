Governor says vaccinated Coloradans can “live your normal pre-pandemic life” as state unveils plan for COVID’s forever presence

Gov. Jared Polis and his public health team on Friday unveiled Colorado’s plan to deal with the ongoing presence of COVID-19 in the state, including by shifting coronavirus care to traditional medical settings.

The plan also calls for ensuring there is a robust — and expanded — health care workforce in Colorado and that there is enough capacity in the state’s medical system to handle a surge of patients should another COVID variant arise.

Finally, Colorado aims to push the federal government to develop a national endemic plan.

Polis’ message to Coloradans during a news conference at the governor’s mansion in downtown Denver was that those who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot should feel comfortable living life as normal.

“Fully vaccinated Coloradans can rest assured that you are reasonably safe to live your normal pre-pandemic life,” the governor added in a written statement.

Polis, speaking unmasked at the news conference, told vaccinated Coloradans to “live your life — don’t feel guilty.”

He encouraged people who are immunocompromised or otherwise at high risk of becoming seriously ill after contracting COVID to talk to their doctor about receiving a fourth vaccine dose and to continue to take some precautions, including mask wearing.

The state’s announcement comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations driven by the more contagious omicron variant are declining.

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, who leads the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said that an estimated 90% of Coloradans are immune from getting severely ill from the omicron variant of COVID. Coloradans should feel reasonably safe as a result, even as the threat of new variants looms.

Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander, said Colorado will be prepared to surge its COVID medical capacity again if necessary.

“If the moment requires us to surge, we will have contracts in place so that we can scale mass testing again,” he said. “We will be prepared to do a mass vaccination campaign again if it is required. And we will continue to partner with our emergency management professionals to ensure that we have a modern and up-to-date (personal protective equipment) store.”

Polis said he fully expects there to be a seasonal impacts from COVID moving forward, but that people being vaccinated and/or previously contracting the virus reduces the risk of emergency measures needing to be taken to slow the spread of coronavirus in the future.

“We enter the future with eyes wide open,” Polis said.

He added that Colorado has begun phasing out its requirement that state workers be vaccinated or regularly get tested for COVID.

The rollout of Colorado’s plan for the next phase of the pandemic comes nearly two years after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the state.

Earlier this month the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was looking to the private sector for help in rethinking strategies to deal with the presence of the virus indefinitely. The state was soliciting proposals from companies to help with what it called its “endemic response” to COVID.

Colorado’s announcement on Friday comes as the Biden administration was set on the same day to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.

The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant.

That strain is highly transmissible, but indications are that it is less severe than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.

The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves to shift its focus to preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, rather than all instances of infection, as part of a strategy adjustment for a new “phase” in the response as the virus becomes endemic.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.