Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Business

Denver-based Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal

The merger will create the nation's fifth largest carrier.

The Associated Press
6:25 AM MST on Feb 7, 2022
A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport on April 23, 2020. Frontier Airlines' parent company is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will allow the combined airline to be more competitive against its larger rivals. (David Zalubowski, AP Photo, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will create the nation’s fifth largest carrier.

The tie-up is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities.

The companies said Monday that the transaction will provide more low-cost fares for more travelers to destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. and Spirit Airlines Inc. also anticipate $1 billion in annual consumer savings and are looking to expand their services with more than 350 aircraft on order.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

In addition, Frontier and Spirit are looking to add more jobs. The companies foresee adding 10,000 direct jobs and thousands of additional jobs at their business partners by 2026.

“This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra-low fare competitor to serve our guests even better, expand career opportunities for our team members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public,” Spirit CEO Ted Christie said in a prepared statement.

The carriers may be in for a very close look from antimonopoly regulators. The Biden administration has signaled a tougher line against big corporate mergers. Yet airlines have suffered a devastating stretch during the pandemic despite assistance from the U.S., and are in a weakened position heading into 2022.

Existing Frontier shareholders will own approximately 51.5% and existing Spirit stockholders will own approximately 48.5% of the combined airline. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year. It still needs approval from Spirit shareholders.

Spirit shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. This implies a value of $25.83 per Spirit share at Frontier’s closing stock price of $12.39 on Friday.

The combined company is expected to have annual revenues of approximately $5.3 billion, based on last year’s results. Its board will include seven members named by Frontier and five members named by Spirit. Frontier Chair William Franke will serve as chairman of the combined company.

Shares of Frontier, based in Denver, slipped 2.2% before the opening bell Monday. Shares of Spirit, based in Miami, jumped 12.5%.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Denver-based Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal

The merger will create the nation's fifth largest carrier.

Business
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Learning to save lives at 16: Denver teens train to become EMTs amid Colorado shortage

Denver South High School and Denver Health have teamed up to expose high schoolers to careers in emergency medicine as the pandemic drains hospital resources

Education
Erica Breunlin
2 hours ago

Fired teen librarian in Colorado files discrimination complaints, cites canceled LGBTQ and anti-racism programs

High Plains Library District says it was merely reviewing programs and asked that Brooky Parks’ Read Woke Book Club be renamed to be more inclusive

Education
Dan England
3 hours ago

Colorado aimed to crack down on youth access to cannabis concentrates. Doctors say their jobs are being threatened instead.

Vibrant Health, a clinic in Colorado Springs, has shut down after 12 years, citing a bill passed by lawmakers last year. Other doctors say they will no longer see cannabis patients.

Politics and Government
Thy Vo
3 hours ago

See more stories