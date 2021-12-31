Skip to contents

Marshall Fire

Satellite images show Marshall fire moving in on Louisville, Superior

The fire burned hundreds of homes and forced thousands to evacuate

Danika Worthington
11:09 AM MST on Dec 31, 2021
Satellite images show smoke from the Marshall Fire covering south Boulder on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

A wind-fueled fire tore through Boulder County on Thursday, forcing evacuations of thousands in Superior and Louisville and destroying hundreds of homes.

Satellite photos from Westminster-based Maxar Technologies show the difference in the landscape before the Marshall fire, at 2 p.m., and after it went through.

Note: Images may take a second to load.

Satellite images show U.S. 36 passing between Louisville, on the left side of the frame, and the shopping center in Superior where Target and Costco were located, on the right.

Satellite images show U.S. 36 to the left of the image, homes in the Sagamore neighborhood in Superior at the bottom, and the Costco and Target stores toward the middle.

Homes and a shopping center at McCaslin Boulevard in Superior before and after the fire.

A closer view of homes in the Sagamore neighborhood on South 76th Street in Superior.

Find more fire coverage.

