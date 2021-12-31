Satellite images show Marshall fire moving in on Louisville, Superior

A wind-fueled fire tore through Boulder County on Thursday, forcing evacuations of thousands in Superior and Louisville and destroying hundreds of homes.

Satellite photos from Westminster-based Maxar Technologies show the difference in the landscape before the Marshall fire, at 2 p.m., and after it went through.

Note: Images may take a second to load.

Satellite images show U.S. 36 passing between Louisville, on the left side of the frame, and the shopping center in Superior where Target and Costco were located, on the right.

Satellite images show U.S. 36 to the left of the image, homes in the Sagamore neighborhood in Superior at the bottom, and the Costco and Target stores toward the middle.

Homes and a shopping center at McCaslin Boulevard in Superior before and after the fire.

A closer view of homes in the Sagamore neighborhood on South 76th Street in Superior.

