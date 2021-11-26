Skip to contents

Douglas County leaders are not considering a mask mandate

Hospital beds in the county are filling up

Elliott Wenzler
6:21 AM MST on Nov 26, 2021
Douglas County Commissioner George Teal also serves on the newly-formed county health department's Board of Health.

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

As Denver, Adams, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties implement a new indoor mask-wearing mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Douglas County’s Board of Health is not considering a similar move, according to a county spokesperson.

During a Tuesday work session, Douglas County’s commissioners — two of whom are also county health board members — were updated on the latest COVID-19 figures in the county, which at the time showed about 90 people in local hospitals for the disease and eight deaths so far this month.

The county’s intensive-care beds were 101% full and the inpatient beds were 91% occupied, according to the Tri-County Health Department’s data dashboard.

“We are seeing breaking points in other systems around the state and the metro area,” county Commissioner George Teal said in the meeting. “I have an appreciation for the system here in Douglas County being stressed. There’s a big difference between a system being stressed versus a system breaking.”

Read more at coloradocommunitymedia.com.

