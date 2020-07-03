Fourteen for the Fourth: The best stories you may have missed

What better opportunity than a three-day holiday weekend to carve out some time to dig into some of the deeply reported and carefully written journalism that you may have overlooked amid the constant flurry of breaking news that has marked 2020?
We’ve selected 14 pieces — 13 stories and one awesome photo essay — that offer gripping narratives from before the word “coronavirus” became part of our daily vocabulary, important accounts during the height of the shutdown, and most recently, reflective work on the importance of confronting racism as renewed protest takes hold in Colorado.
And there are also some fun ones in the mix — like a tick-tock of the shortest jet flight in the U.S. and a tale of the trout that got away.
Tales of the pandemic
A lawmaker returns to frontlines of the coronavirus fight as an ER nurse: “You can see a tsunami coming” By John Frank
A Salvadoran immigrant worked at a Fort Morgan slaughterhouse for 24 years. Coronavirus killed him in 10 days. By Jesse Paul
A summer gone sideways: Coronavirus upended the big plans Colorado teens had for their break By Erica Breunlin
Photo essay
Essential. Portraits of — and thoughts from — Colorado’s essential workers By Matt Staver
Health
Six RVs to help rural Colorado’s opioid addiction are coming to a parking lot near you By Jennifer Brown
A Denver businessman wants to fix America’s health care system — by doing your knee replacement in Mexico By John Ingold
Tech
Internet service in western Colorado was so terrible that towns and counties built their own telecom By Tamara Chuang
Justice
A Denver priest — his dad’s best friend — raped him. The state’s Catholic Church abuse report revealed the secret. By Jesse Paul
Fort Collins police defend investigation in fatal shooting case, despite errors noted by prosecutors By John Frank
Fun/Outside
Colorado climber, moviemaker documents quest to solve one of Mount Everest’s lasting mysteries By Jason Blevins
Colorado researchers spent decades trying to save disappearing rainbow trout. Finally, they’re making progress. By Kevin Simpson
Coronavirus created the shortest commercial jet flight in the country — Eagle to Aspen. But it won’t last. By Jason Blevins
Race
Training white people in Colorado to be “anti-racist” (not just “not racist”) is one step in the fight to correct historic wrongs By Jenn Fields
Why now? The roots (and possible future) of Colorado’s reckoning with racism past and present By Kevin Simpson
