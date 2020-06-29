The Colorado Sun

Eighth person dies after head-on crash in eastern Colorado; victims include two kids

The Colorado State Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

News Primary category in which blog post is published
Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

See more

An eighth person has died following Friday afternoon’s head-on crash on Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the Colorado State Patrol says.

The wreck happened on U.S. 40 between Hugo and Kit Carson at about 4:30 p.m.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck hauling a boat and heading westbound on the highway was passing a semi-trailer in the eastbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado.

On Monday, the State Patrol identified the victims.

Jian Zhong, a 45-year-old Aurora man, was driving the F-150. Also in the pickup were 45-year-old Cathy Zhong, 9-year-old Myoli Zhong and 53-year-old Ren Juntan.

The Chevrolet was driven by Sammy Henry, a 59-year-old man from Liberal, Kansas. His passengers were 36-year-old Joshua Henry of Sterling and 8-year-old Maki Henry. Messiah Henry was also in the Chevrolet and died in the crash, but the State Patrol says it’s unclear where he was from or how old he was.

Seven people were initially said to have died in the crash while an eighth was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that eighth person died on Sunday.

The State Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

Rising Sun

Our articles are free to read, but not free to report

Support local journalism around the state.
Become a member of The Colorado Sun today!

$5/month

$20/month

$100/month

One-time Contribution

The latest from The Sun

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

Medics in Colorado dosed 902 people with ketamine for “excited delirium” in 2.5 years, including Elijah McClain

101 fire and rescue agencies in Colorado are allowed to administer ketamine. In 17% of the instances when they used the drug for "excited delirium" serious complications arose.

Education Primary category in which blog post is published

Jeffco Public Schools becomes second Colorado district to announce school year will begin fully remote

Jeffco is planning to begin in-person classes for students on Sept. 8

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

A Colorado woman’s knee surgeon was in-network. The surgical assistant wasn’t — and billed $1,167.

Even before any other medical bills showed up, Izzy Benasso received a notice from someone whose name she didn’t recognize