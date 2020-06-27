The Colorado Sun

7 die in head-on crash on Colorado’s Eastern Plains

The Colorado State Patrol says the wreck happened on U.S. 40 between Hugo and Kit Carson at about 4:30 p.m.

Seven people were killed Friday evening in a head-on crash on Colorado’s Eastern Plains.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck hauling a boat and heading westbound on the highway was passing a semi-trailer in the eastbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado.

All four people people in the Ford, which became engulfed in flames, died, the State Patrol said.

Of the four people in the Chevrolet, two died at the scene, one died en route to a hospital and the fourth was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The scene is still under investigation and no other details are available at this time,” the State Patrol said in a written statement.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of those who died.

