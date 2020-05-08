The Colorado Sun

I went on a terrifying journey — to the grocery store

Colorado authors, thinkers and readers share their thoughts on living through historic times as the state fights the progress of coronavirus

T.J. McAvoy

Coronavirus blues

Daydreaming in aisle five
toothpaste and shampoo
silent sparkling commerce
air conditioned
red arrows on scuffed white tile
a guide in the labyrinth
whole aisles are wastelands
handwritten signs: OUT OF STOCK
no one looks at me
not masked employees
shuffling
ignoring everyone
afraid
not shoppers
some unmasked
aggressive
center-of-the-universe
others kind, warm
smiling behind masks
at the absurdity
a blackbird loops above the bakery
scouting crumbs
I’ve been here too long
they don’t have what I need

back in the car I
sanitize
mask down
never dreamed I’d need
masks for my family

through partially deserted streets
atomic sunlight
paranoid and guilty
about what I might now carry

T.J. McAvoy is a journalist and novelist and a Denverite taking a brief sabbatical from the city to live in Brighton.

