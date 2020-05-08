I went on a terrifying journey — to the grocery store

Coronavirus blues

Daydreaming in aisle five

toothpaste and shampoo

silent sparkling commerce

air conditioned

red arrows on scuffed white tile

a guide in the labyrinth

whole aisles are wastelands

handwritten signs: OUT OF STOCK

no one looks at me

not masked employees

shuffling

ignoring everyone

afraid

not shoppers

some unmasked

aggressive

center-of-the-universe

others kind, warm

smiling behind masks

at the absurdity

a blackbird loops above the bakery

scouting crumbs

I’ve been here too long

they don’t have what I need

back in the car I

sanitize

mask down

never dreamed I’d need

masks for my family

through partially deserted streets

atomic sunlight

paranoid and guilty

about what I might now carry

T.J. McAvoy is a journalist and novelist and a Denverite taking a brief sabbatical from the city to live in Brighton.

