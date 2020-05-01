Colorado coronavirus deaths pass 800 as cases rise above 15,700

Coronavirus deaths in Colorado reached 821 on Friday and confirmed and probable cases passed 15,700 as many businesses that were shut down because of the disease reopened their doors for the first time in more than a month.

The new fatality count represents an increase of 43 deaths over the number reported on Thursday. Many of the deaths appear to have happened in weeks prior, however, and don’t represent a spike in recent days.

On Wednesday, for instance, the state reported nine deaths.

Colorado has been gathering and reporting information on coronavirus deaths from weeks prior, leading to a sharp rise in the total fatality count over the past two weeks.

On April 14, Colorado was reporting 329 coronavirus deaths.

There are now three counties — Denver, Arapahoe and Weld — with 100 or more coronavirus deaths.

The deaths by county are:

Denver – 163

Arapahoe County – 152

Weld County – 100

Jefferson County – 80

El Paso County – 71

Adams County – 68

Boulder County – 40

Douglas County – 23

Larimer County -18

Morgan County – 17

Chaffee County – 15

Montrose County – 11

Broomfield County – 11

Pueblo County – 10

Eagle County – 7

Routt County – 5

Gunnison County – 5

Unknown county of residence – 2

Summit County – 2

Teller County – 2

Pitkin County – 2

Out of state resident – 2

Montezuma County – 2

Kit Carson County – 2

Garfield County – 2

Alamosa County – 2

Ouray County – 1

Otero County – 1

Logan County – 1

Elbert County – 1

Delta County -1

Crowley County – 1

Clear Creek County – 1

The majority of Colorado’s coronavirus deaths have been among people age 80 or older. That age group accounts for at least 445 of the fatalities.

People between ages 70 and 79 represent 197 of the deaths.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of coronavirus was 737 through Friday afternoon. Another 222 people were in hospitals with illnesses under investigation for their connection to the disease.

Colorado continues to have plenty of available ventilators, the device used for coronavirus patients who are most sick. Just 422 of the 1,076 critical care ventilators in the state were being used through Friday.

Denver issues mask order with $999 fine

On Friday afternoon the city of Denver announced an order requiring residents to wear masks “while inside of, or waiting in line to enter, certain businesses, facilities or locations – such as any retail or commercial business, at a bus stop or facilities offering health care services.”

The order goes into effect on Wednesday and doesn’t have an end date. Anyone who doesn’t comply faces a $999 fine.

MORE: Read the full order here.

“When we’re at the grocery store, work or any other business, my face covering protects you and your face covering protects me,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a written statement. “The virus isn’t going away any time soon. By wearing a face covering, you’re doing your part to reduce the spread of infections and keep everyone safer.”

The city said the mask order will be enforced.

“Residents need to take this face covering order seriously, as they did with the stay at home order. Multiple agencies will be involved in enforcement, with the goal of compliance and keeping everyone safe through education,” Denver public health officials said in a news release.

