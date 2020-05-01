The Colorado Sun

Colorado prison inmate dies after being taken to hospital with coronavirus symptoms

The 86-year-old man was taken from the Sterling Correctional Facility to a hospital on Monday. He died on Friday.

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published
Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

See more

An inmate at a prison in northeast Colorado where there has been a large outbreak of the new coronavirus has died.

COVID-19 IN COLORADO

The latest from the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado:

  • MAP: Known cases in Colorado.
  • WRITE ON, COLORADO: Tell us your coronavirus stories.
  • DAY IN THE LIFE: How people across Colorado are coping
  • STORY: Coronavirus-related calls are dominating Colorado’s mental health crisis hotline

>> FULL COVERAGE

The 86-year-old man was taken from the Sterling Correctional Facility to a hospital on Monday after becoming ill with symptoms of the virus, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections. He died on Friday.

The inmate was tested for coronavirus, prisons officials said. Annie Skinner, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Corrections, refused to say whether the test was positive.

“I cannot provide any additional information about the inmate,” she said.

The man was housed on the east side of the 2,500-inmate facility, which is where the coronavirus outbreak has been centered.

If his death is linked to the coronavirus, the man would become the first prison inmate in Colorado to die from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. An inmate at the Weld County jail died from the virus last month.

About 250 inmates at Sterling Correctional Facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

“The department will not be releasing his name at this time,” the Department of Corrections said in a news release. “The inmate’s name and official cause of death will come from the coroner’s office.”

Rising Sun

Already registered? Log in here to hide these messages.

The latest from The Sun

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado coronavirus deaths pass 800 as cases rise above 15,700

There are now three counties -- Denver, Arapahoe and Weld -- with 100 or more coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published

NYC mayor says Colorado EMT who died from coronavirus after heeding call for help will be honored forever

Paul Cary, a 66-year-old grandfather who lived for decades in Aurora

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

Coronavirus put an end to Colorado’s paid family leave bill. But there’s a lot more to the story.

Democratic lawmakers, who’ve failed for years to pass paid time off for illness and new babies, are calling it quits again in 2020. Instead, they’re throwing their weight behind a potential measure on the November ballot.