Coronavirus deaths in Colorado reach 736 as confirmed, probable cases exceed 14,300

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Colorado reached 736 on Tuesday as confirmed and probable cases passed 14,300.

There has been a spike in the number of fatalities and cases reported by the state in recent days as public health officials gather more information from the past few weeks.

While the new numbers don’t necessarily paint an accurate picture of the rate of the disease’s recent spread in Colorado, they show that COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has had a bigger toll than initially thought.

For instance, the state has logged 286 deaths linked to coronavirus in the past eight days and more than 4,000 cases of the illness that were previously unreported. Health officials have said there may be as many as 75,000 people who have been infected with the virus.

The fatality numbers have been driven by deaths among residents of nursing homes and senior care centers. As of Wednesday, that group accounted for 63% of all coronavirus deaths in Colorado.

An update on the outbreak of the disease in nursing homes and senior care centers is expected Wednesday.

Denver and Arapahoe counties are, by far, seeing the most deaths. Denver has 145 fatalities reported through Tuesday, while Arapahoe County had 136.

The two counties alone reflect 38% of all coronavirus deaths in the state.

The deaths by county are:

Denver – 145

Arapahoe County – 136

Weld County – 88

El Paso County – 69

Jefferson County – 68

Adams County – 61

Boulder County – 33

Douglas County – 21

Larimer County – 19

Morgan County – 16

Chaffee County – 13

Montrose County – 11

Pueblo County – 9

Broomfield County – 9

Eagle County – 7

Routt County – 4

Gunnison County – 4

Teller County – 2

Pitkin County – 2

Out of state – 2

Montezuma County – 2

Kit Carson County – 2

Garfield County – 2

Alamosa County – 2

Unknown county of residence – 1

Summit County – 1

Ouray County – 1

Otero County – 1

Logan County – 1

Elbert County -1

Delta County – 1

Crowley County – 2

Clear Creek County – 1

Hospitalizations are down slightly at 784 through Tuesday. They had been hovering at about 850 for about two weeks.

Out of the state’s 1,085 critical care ventilators, 423 were in use through Tuesday.

More than 240 positive for coronavirus at northeast Colorado prison

An outbreak of the coronavirus at a prison in northeastern Colorado has grown as more test results have been returned.

The Sterling Correctional Facility now has 246 inmates who have tested positive for the virus out of about 500 total who were screened.

Of those who have tested positive for the virus, four are currently hospitalized, the Colorado Department of Corrections said on Tuesday evening,

The facility holds about 2,500 inmates.

