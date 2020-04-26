The Colorado Sun’s COVID diaries stories

As a heavy spring snow blanketed the state on Thursday, April 16, journalists from news organizations across Colorado — including The Colorado Sun — set out to chronicle a day in the life of the state’s residents during this extraordinary coronavirus time.
Check out The Sun’s contributions to the project, spearheaded by the Colorado News Collaborative, below:
A day in the life of people across the state as they navigate coronavirus
- Jared Polis works from home like the rest of us, balancing the crisis with his family duties
- Will this Colorado couple’s newborn know a world where people shake hands?
- Cory Gardner juggles calls with President Trump, helping his kids distance learn and cooking
- Meet the chef coordinating 3,000 meals a day for hungry and homebound Coloradans
- This Colorado state senator has rare status — immunity from coronavirus
- A bitter freeze and coronavirus have sprouted big problems for Palisade’s peach season
- Opinion: Local news collaboration in the time of coronavirus
See other day-in-the-life stories from across Colorado using the map below:
This story is powered by COLab, the Colorado News Collaborative. The ColoradoSun joined this historic collaboration with more than 20 other newsrooms across Colorado to better serve the public.
To read more of The Colorado Sun’s coverage from this project, click here.
