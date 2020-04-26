The Colorado Sun’s COVID diaries stories

The Colorado Sun

As a heavy spring snow blanketed the state on Thursday, April 16, journalists from news organizations across Colorado — including The Colorado Sun — set out to chronicle a day in the life of the state’s residents during this extraordinary coronavirus time. 

Check out The Sun’s contributions to the project, spearheaded by the Colorado News Collaborative, below:

A day in the life of people across the state as they navigate coronavirus

This story is powered by COLab, the Colorado News Collaborative. The ColoradoSun joined this historic collaboration with more than 20 other newsrooms across Colorado to better serve the public.

What happens to school-based health care when schools close?

Colorado’s system of 52 school-based health centers has grown into a crucial element of overall population health, delivering more than 100,000 visits last school year.

Nicolais: The NFL draft highlighted how much I miss watching sports together with my father

After a lifetime of watching big moments in sport history together, the coronavirus has changed that bonding experience for us for the foreseeable future

Opinion: Let’s create a Health Force to mobilize against the coronavirus

