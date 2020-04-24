The Colorado Sun

What’d I Miss?: Trickle up economics

R. Alan Brooks

Cori Redford

JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, site of deadly coronavirus outbreak, reopens

More than 100 of the 6,000 workers at the processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have died. Weld County health officials say the processor has developed testing and containment strategies.

Record unemployment is leading to unprecedented food insecurity in Colorado

Pantries and food programs are struggling to meet demand as major donors suspend manufacturing. But Gib's New York Bagels in Fort Collins still is sending 5,000 bagels it would normally sell in a week to food banks.

Overhaul of Colorado oil and gas rules, stalled by coronavirus, gets going again — on Zoom

The volunteer Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission was supposed to finish the state's Senate Bill 181 oil and gas regulation overhaul before a new paid panel takes over. It’s not happening.