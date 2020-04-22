A 16-year-old Denver high school student known for her smile has died from coronavirus

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters

When Jaqueline Paisano would go to the mall with her mom, she was stopped often by classmates.

“Teenage boys and girls that I never knew would stop us and say ‘Oh, I love Jackie,’” mom Roxanne Paisano said. “It felt so nice because even though she couldn’t talk, I knew that with her smile she could make the world fall in love with her.”

Her smile is what people say they will remember the most.

Jaqueline Paisano, who everyone knew as Jackie, died of COVID-19 complications Monday night. She would have been 17 next month. She is one of the youngest people in Colorado to die from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Mom was by her bedside when it happened. She kissed her, hugged her and sang her favorite song to let her know it was OK to let go. Now, Roxanne Paisano said the pain is complicated by loneliness as she and Jackie’s 15-year-old sister, and dad, are grieving at home alone. Jackie’s 20-year-old brother, who lives on his own, is staying in his own home.

