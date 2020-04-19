For brief while, the sudden spring snow made our changed world seem normal

Lockdown

Yesterday, snowed-in felt almost normal.

Today, as trees loaded with snow awake

to cold blue skies, the world is all aglow.

How could any virus survive such beauty?

By the lake, I keep my six-foot distance,

but what could be more intimate than snow

cascading from the trees onto my brow?

John W. Steele is a poet who lives in Boulder.

