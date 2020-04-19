For brief while, the sudden spring snow made our changed world seem normal

Lockdown
Yesterday, snowed-in felt almost normal.
Today, as trees loaded with snow awake
to cold blue skies, the world is all aglow.
How could any virus survive such beauty?
By the lake, I keep my six-foot distance,
but what could be more intimate than snow
cascading from the trees onto my brow?
John W. Steele is a poet who lives in Boulder.
