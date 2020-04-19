The Colorado Sun

For brief while, the sudden spring snow made our changed world seem normal

Colorado authors, thinkers and readers share their thoughts on living through historic times as the state fights the progress of coronavirus

Opinion
John W. Steele

Lockdown

Yesterday, snowed-in felt almost normal.

Today, as trees loaded with snow awake 
to cold blue skies, the world is all aglow.

How could any virus survive such beauty? 

By the lake, I keep my six-foot distance,
but what could be more intimate than snow 

cascading from the trees onto my brow?

John W. Steele is a poet who lives in Boulder.

