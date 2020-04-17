The Colorado Sun

Drew Litton: Parenting amid the coronavirus lockdown

Drew Litton

Colorado governor says he can’t guarantee people’s safety once state begins to reopen

Polis has been preparing Coloradans for a "new normal" as he eases restrictions on people's movements as early as next week

Colorado governor announces wave of new measures to protect nursing homes, senior care centers from coronavirus

Through Wednesday, as many as half of the state's fatalities were comprised of residents of those facilities. Hundreds of residents and staff have fallen ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Colorado’s unemployment rate hit 4.5% in March; $600 federal payments for jobless begin next week

The unemployment rate in March was 4.5%, up from 2.5% in February. Labor officials think $50 million a week will be paid to unemployed workers in Colorado.