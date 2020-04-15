This poem I wrote after the rising of the pink moon and one of our terrible nights of so many dead

Waking After Eighteen Hundred Dead

Prayer began early

before the sterling jays

dove, then clattered

at our window,

flicked the blue dark

storm of their tails.

Our pale trees bow down

secretly

and a nuthatch

teeters upside down

from the post of the birdfeeder

I buried with stones

another spring,

his thin straight beak

tapping at the seed

I leave out all night.

My breath,

how lightly it floats

in this chill spring

like a delicate frost

of air

I can walk through.

I take the wood axe

from our tool shed

to split the old wood we felled

and stacked years past.

Last night I stood alone

in the deepening dusk,

in the silence,

as if I could rename each

splinter of star

I did not know.

And then the pink moon

soft as the fingertips

of the dead

slid over the mountain

and I lit fires

beneath a moon

full of far blossoms.

How long ago it seems,

springs

when we could just count

the catkin on the budding aspen

and step so carefully

through the winter grass

so as not to crush

the white globes of the wind

flowers lifting themselves

from the cold earth.

Kathryn Winograd lives in Littleton. She wrote this from her cabin in Teller County.

