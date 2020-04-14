UCHealth reports that it has discharged about 370 coronavirus patients from its Colorado hospitals

One of Colorado’s largest hospital systems reported Tuesday that it has discharged about 370 patients who were treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“We celebrate each and every time one of our patients recovers,” Jessica Yoo, a nurse and house supervisor at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, said in a written statement. “Seeing patients go home and be reunited with their loved ones gives us renewed energy and optimism.”

The hospital system says it is still treating about 250 patients who have tested positive for the disease. UCHealth operated as least a dozen hospitals across the state.

Across Colorado, there have been roughly 1,500 hospitalizations related to coronavirus. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has not released information on how many of those people have gone home, however, despite questions from the public and reporters.

Scott Bookman, the state’s incident commander, said Tuesday that discharge information was being gathered from hospitals and would likely be released in the coming days.

Bookman said that hospitals are reporting to CDPHE that their volumes are flat, though they continue to see cases. “We have not seen any of our hospital systems have their capacities breached,” Bookman said.

To date, there have been about 7,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado and more than 300 deaths.

“Our numbers of hospitalized patients remain near record highs, however, we’re beginning to see some positive trends,” Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth chief innovation officer and emergency services executive director, said in a written statement. “The rate of increase of new cases has slowed, and our number of hospitalized patients is growing more slowly, but it is essential that Coloradans continue to practice social distancing. The minute we let up, we will likely see cases spike again.”

UCHealth says one example of the discharged patients is Hakan Karan, a husband and father from Colorado Springs who was admitted March 25 to Memorial Hospital North with COVID-19.

The hospital system says he spent a week on a ventilator before being extubated and was released on Friday.

