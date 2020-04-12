The Colorado Sun
This is a transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. SARS-CoV-2 is the scientific name of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The image was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (Provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Coronavirus deaths in Colorado approach 300; confirmed cases jump to 7,300

The new deaths reported on Sunday include the first in Summit County

Coronavirus-related deaths in Colorado are approaching 300 as the total number of confirmed cases of the disease in the state jumped to 7,300 on Sunday.

Total fatalities linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reached 291. That’s an increase of 17 deaths over what was reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Saturday.

Hospitalizations grew slightly to 1,417, an increase of 12 over Saturday.

The new deaths reported on Sunday include the first in Summit County.

The deaths by county are:

  • Weld County – 48
  • Denver – 46
  • Arapahoe County – 38
  • El Paso County – 37
  • Jefferson County – 29
  • Adams County – 26
  • Boulder County – 11
  • Douglas County – 19
  • Larimer County – 9
  • Eagle County – 5
  • Montrose County – 4
  • Pueblo – 3
  • Gunnison County – 3
  • Chaffee County – 3
  • Teller County – 2
  • Pitkin County – 2
  • Montezuma County – 2
  • Garfield County – 2
  • Broomfield County – 2
  • Alamosa County -2
  • Out of state – 2
  • Summit County – 1
  • Elbert County – 1
  • Ouray County – 1
  • Delta County – 1
  • Crowley County – 1

One of the new fatalities was a 39-year-old Florida man who died in Park County on Sunday. “Park County Public Health conducted a disease tracing investigation and have determined that the risk to Park County Citizens is low,” the county said in a news release.

The new confirmed cases represent an increase of more than 400 over Saturday. Health officials in Colorado have warned that there are potentially tens of thousands of people infected in the state but that their cases haven’t been identified because of a dearth of testing.

