Coronavirus-related deaths hit 274 in Colorado as confirmed cases near 7,000

Colorado reported another big increase in coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday as the total number of people in the state killed by the disease hit 274.

That’s an increase of 23 from the 251 deaths reported through Friday.

Confirmed cases also rose to about 6,900, an increase of about 400 from Friday. Cumulative hospitalizations were up Saturday, but only by 11 compared to the number reported the day before, bringing the total to 1,376.

A spike in deaths in Arapahoe County pushed the fatality increase. There were 37 deaths in the county as of Saturday, up from 24 on Thursday.

The deaths by county are:

Denver – 46

Weld County – 44

Arapahoe County – 37

El Paso County – 35

Jefferson County – 25

Adams County – 25

Douglas County – 10

Larimer County – 9

Boulder County – 8

Eagle County – 5

Montrose County – 4

Pueblo – 3

Gunnison – 3

Chaffee – 3

Teller County – 2

Pitkin County – 2

Montezuma County – 2

Garfield County – 2

Broomfield County – 2

Alamosa County -2

Out of state -1

Elbert County – 1

Ouray County – 1

Delta County – 1

Crowley County – 1

Coronavirus-linked deaths among nursing home and senior-care facility residents represent roughly one-third of all of the state’s fatalities. Public health officials on Saturday revealed an outbreak at Juniper Village at Aurora which has claimed five, possibly eight, lives.

There have been outbreaks of the disease in nearly 70 long-term care facilities. That number has been growing daily.

The majority of those killed have been older Coloradans. People 80 and above make up 143 of the deaths.

The youngest victims of the virus in Colorado were in their 20s.

