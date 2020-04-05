Coronavirus-related deaths in Colorado hit 140 as confirmed cases near 5,000

Deaths linked to the new coronavirus in Colorado hit at least 140 on Sunday, with total confirmed cases nearing 5,000 as the state heads into a critical stretch that will define if the heath care system will be able to keep up with the infections.

The rising number of deaths has been driven up by cases in Colorado nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Through Friday, residents of those facilities made up roughly a third of all Colorado deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

MORE: Deaths of at least 32 Colorado nursing home, senior living center residents linked to coronavirus

On Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said there were outbreaks of the virus in at least 37 long-term care facilities.

There have been at least 28 new deaths since Friday.

El Paso County fatalities have shot up to 25. Weld County, where at least six residents from one senior care facility have died, has recorded 24 fatalities.

The number of deaths is also quickly growing in Jefferson County, where at least 17 people have been killed by the virus.

The deaths per county are:

El Paso County – 25

Weld County – 24

Jefferson County – 17

Denver – 16

Arapahoe County – 13

Adams County – 10

Larimer County – 8

Eagle County – 5

Douglas County – 3

Boulder County – 3

Pueblo County – 2

Pitkin County – 2

Chaffee County – 2

Broomfield County – 2

Teller County – 1

Elbert County – 1

Out of state – 1

Montezuma County – 1

Gunnison County – 1

Garfield County – 1

Montrose – 1

Crowley County – 1

Most of those who have died have been 70 years old or above. Seventy-seven — or more than half — were 80 or older.

The CDPHE is reporting that one person who died was between 30 and 39 years old. Five people between 40 and 49 years old have been killed by the virus.

There are nearly 1,000 people hospitalized with confirmed cases of coronavirus. More than 25,000 people have been tested for the disease. State officials say there are likely thousands of Coloradans infected with COVID-19 who have not yet been tested.

