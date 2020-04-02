Have questions about coronavirus or other news topics? Join The Colorado Sun for a live chat Thursday night.

We know these are challenging times that leave people with a lot of questions. And we at The Colorado Sun want to help.

Thursday, April 2, at 8 p.m. we will be hosting a Facebook live with reporter Jesse Paul during which he will answer your questions on coronavirus and other news topics.

You can watch the Facebook live right here on this page starting at 8 p.m. or over on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TheColoradoSun/

Drop your questions in the form below to get an answer. Please include your name:

You can also send questions directly to jesse@coloradosun.com.

To see all of The Colorado Sun’s coronavirus coverage, visit coloradosun.com/coronavirus.

