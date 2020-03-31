TIMELINE: The moments that have shaped Colorado’s response to coronavirus.

On Jan. 20, the U.S. confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus: a 35-year-old man who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak
It didn’t take long for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to make it to Colorado.
Since the state’s first confirmed case on March 5, Coloradans have seen cases spike in El Paso County after an outbreak at a bridge tournament. They’ve seen the disease tear through Colorado’s mountain towns and rapidly spread through nursing homes. By the end of March, it had touched down in at least 47 of Colorado’s 64 counties and claimed 53 lives.
As of March 30, Colorado reported more than 2,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with north of 400 hospitalizations. For weeks, health officials have warned that there are likely thousands of more whose infections have gone undiagnosed.
These are the major events that have shaped Colorado’s response to the coronavirus pandemic:
This timeline will be updated.
