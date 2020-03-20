What’d I Miss?: Corona Fly List

The Colorado Sun

R. Alan Brooks

Cori Redford

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

