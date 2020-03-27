The Colorado Sun

The shutdown has triggered a lot of feelings for us. So we did what we do: Wrote a song.

Colorado authors, thinkers and readers share their thoughts on living through historic times as the state fights the progress of coronavirus

Write On, Colorado Primary category in which blog post is published Opinion
Graham & Kristina Fuller

“Carry On”

By Graham and Kristina Fuller

When you’re wondering if this will ever end
When it feels as if the walls are closing in
When you’re desperate for the comfort of a friend
Carry on

When the world seems broken far beyond repair
When you gasp for breath, but cannot trust the air
When it seems that you’re the only one to care
Carry on

Here’s the thing
Spring will come again
The rose will meet the wren
And end the nightmare
Slow your pace
Feel the sun upon your face
Embrace the light there
And carry on

When you miss the day’s monotony so much
When you’re longing for but fearful of a touch
Listen for the birds to sing

Here’s the thing
Spring will come again
The rose will meet the wren
And end the nightmare
Slow your pace
Feel the sun upon your face
Embrace the light there
And carry on

Oh it’s gonna get better
Oh it’s gonna get better
Oh it’s gonna get better
So carry on

Graham and Kristina Fuller are songwriters who live in Longmont.

