The shutdown has triggered a lot of feelings for us. So we did what we do: Wrote a song.

“Carry On”

By Graham and Kristina Fuller

When you’re wondering if this will ever end

When it feels as if the walls are closing in

When you’re desperate for the comfort of a friend

Carry on

When the world seems broken far beyond repair

When you gasp for breath, but cannot trust the air

When it seems that you’re the only one to care

Carry on

Here’s the thing

Spring will come again

The rose will meet the wren

And end the nightmare

Slow your pace

Feel the sun upon your face

Embrace the light there

And carry on

When you miss the day’s monotony so much

When you’re longing for but fearful of a touch

Listen for the birds to sing

Here’s the thing

Spring will come again

The rose will meet the wren

And end the nightmare

Slow your pace

Feel the sun upon your face

Embrace the light there

And carry on

Oh it’s gonna get better

Oh it’s gonna get better

Oh it’s gonna get better

So carry on

Graham and Kristina Fuller are songwriters who live in Longmont.

