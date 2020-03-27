The shutdown has triggered a lot of feelings for us. So we did what we do: Wrote a song.

“Carry On”
By Graham and Kristina Fuller
When you’re wondering if this will ever end
When it feels as if the walls are closing in
When you’re desperate for the comfort of a friend
Carry on
When the world seems broken far beyond repair
When you gasp for breath, but cannot trust the air
When it seems that you’re the only one to care
Carry on
MORE: See all of our Write On, Colorado entries here.
Here’s the thing
Spring will come again
The rose will meet the wren
And end the nightmare
Slow your pace
Feel the sun upon your face
Embrace the light there
And carry on
When you miss the day’s monotony so much
When you’re longing for but fearful of a touch
Listen for the birds to sing
Here’s the thing
Spring will come again
The rose will meet the wren
And end the nightmare
Slow your pace
Feel the sun upon your face
Embrace the light there
And carry on
Oh it’s gonna get better
Oh it’s gonna get better
Oh it’s gonna get better
So carry on
Graham and Kristina Fuller are songwriters who live in Longmont.
