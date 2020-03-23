The Colorado Sun
A worker at a coronavirus drive-up testing site in Montrose. (Handout)

Coronavirus now linked to at least 9 deaths in Colorado, including 4 in El Paso County alone

Recent tests showed a Gunnison County man in his 50s who died earlier this month also had contracted coronavirus.

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published
Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com

See more

The new coronavirus has now been linked to at least nine deaths in Colorado as the outbreak of the disease rapidly worsens.

An El Paso County man in his 80s was killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, health officials announced on Monday night. And recent tests showed a Gunnison County man in his 50s who died earlier this month also had contracted coronavirus.

“The individual was tested for COVID-19 by the coroner’s office after his passing a week and a half ago,” Gunnison County Health and Human Services in a news release Monday. “Health and Human Services just received notice that the test did in fact come back positive.”

El Paso County has seen at least four deaths from the coronavirus.

UNDERWRITTEN BY TOBACCO-FREE KIDS ACTION FUND

OUR UNDERWRITERS SUPPORT JOURNALISM.   BECOME ONE.

Underwriting

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Colorado is now well over 700 across 31 of Colorado’s 64 counties. At least 72 people have been hospitalized.

About 6,200 people have been tested for the virus.

Colorado health officials say there are likely thousands of people in the state who are infected with the virus but that they haven’t been tested because of a lack of resources.

Rising Sun

The latest from The Sun

Opinion Primary category in which blog post is published

Write On, Colorado: Read how Coloradans are dealing with pandemic and share your story

Colorado authors, thinkers and readers like you share their stories. Got a story to share? Email kevin@coloradosun.com

Write On, Colorado logo
Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

Governor signs bill abolishing Colorado’s death penalty, commutes sentences of state’s 3 death row inmates

Colorado becomes the 22nd state to end the use of capital punishment

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado’s governor decided not to issue a stay-at-home order. Denver’s mayor just acted on his own.

After initially ordering recreational marijuana and liquor stores to close Tuesday evening, the city amended its order to allow them to stay open.