9 people connected to Australian coronavirus patient test positive for disease; 1 more test pending

COVID-19 IN COLORADO The latest from the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado:

Testing location (only with doctor’s note) opens Wednesday at 8100 E. Lowry Boulevard in Denver. MAP: Known cases in Colorado.

Known cases in Colorado. TEST CRITERIA: The state Health Department has expanded its criteria for who can be tested for COVID-19.

Gov. Polis declares state of emergency

A cluster of nine people who were traveling in Aspen with an Australian woman who later tested positive for COVID-19 when she returned home last week have tested “presumptive positive” for the virus, Pitkin County authorities said Wednesday.

They represent nearly a third of all the confirmed coronavirus cases in Colorado through midday Wednesday.

Test results for one more person who was also in the group of Australians is pending, according to a news release from a Pitkin County incident management team. The tests are considered presumptive positives because they haven’t been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“These visitors are currently in quarantine,” said Karen Koenemann, Pitkin County public health director. “(State public health department) staff, in conjunction with Pitkin County Public Health, are monitoring people who may have been exposed. … We hope that these folks recover quickly and there is no additional spread in Pitkin County.”

The county added that it’s working to make sure affected locations in the resort town have the information they need to respond.

“Pitkin County Incident Management Team is in contact with those who tested presumptively positive as well as the local properties impacted. Systems are in place to address the needs of the affected individuals. The property managers have been given information on how to protect themselves and proper cleaning procedures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus,” Pitkin County said in a news release.

