Aspen officials waiting for 13 Australians’ test results after woman tests positive for coronavirus

Thirteen people traveling with a 21-year-old Australian woman who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Aspen are in isolation in the ski town after exhibiting symptoms.

Their test results won’t be available for 24 hours, officials said Monday.

An investigation by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment revealed the woman came into contact with at least 18 people, though five are not symptomatic, haven’t been tested and are not in isolation, said Karen Koenemann, Pitkin County public health director.

MAP: Where Colorado’s coronavirus cases have been identified

All 18 are Australians who traveled together to Aspen, she said. The 13 are being cooperative and have canceled their future travel plans and will remain in Aspen in self-isolation for 14 days, she said.

Pitkin County public health officials gathered swab samples Monday from the 13 symptomatic people and sent them by courier to the state health department in Denver, Koenemann said. It will take 24 hours to find out results from those tests, she said.

The 21-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus wasn’t diagnosed until she returned to Australia last week.

