The Colorado Sun
The Silver Queen Gondola on Aspen Mountain in March 2019. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Aspen officials waiting for 13 Australians’ test results after woman tests positive for coronavirus

The 21-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus wasn't diagnosed until she returned to Australia last week

Health Primary category in which blog post is published
Jason Auslander

The Aspen Times

See more

Thirteen people traveling with a 21-year-old Australian woman who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Aspen are in isolation in the ski town after exhibiting symptoms.

Their test results won’t be available for 24 hours, officials said Monday.

An investigation by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment revealed the woman came into contact with at least 18 people, though five are not symptomatic, haven’t been tested and are not in isolation, said Karen Koenemann, Pitkin County public health director.

MAP: Where Colorado’s coronavirus cases have been identified

UNDERWRITTEN BY TOBACCO-FREE KIDS ACTION FUND

OUR UNDERWRITERS SUPPORT JOURNALISM.   BECOME ONE.

All 18 are Australians who traveled together to Aspen, she said. The 13 are being cooperative and have canceled their future travel plans and will remain in Aspen in self-isolation for 14 days, she said.

Pitkin County public health officials gathered swab samples Monday from the 13 symptomatic people and sent them by courier to the state health department in Denver, Koenemann said. It will take 24 hours to find out results from those tests, she said.

The 21-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus wasn’t diagnosed until she returned to Australia last week.

Read more at AspenTimes.com.

Rising Sun

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

The latest from The Sun

Transportation Primary category in which blog post is published

Auto dealers, electric-vehicle startups reach compromise to allow Colorado direct-to-consumer sales

Senate Bill 167 would clarify which automakers are allowed to sell electric vehicles without a dealership, after Tesla found a loophole

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado directs insurers to waive co-pays for people seeking coronavirus tests. But only if they meet testing criteria.

The move by Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is the first of what could be several directives related to COVID-19. It will affect about a third of all the people insured in Colorado.

The Sunriser Primary category in which blog post is published

Sunriser: Romanoff wins caucuses / Coronavirus map + latest updates / Skiing off war / Gun control bills / EV tax credits / & more

Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.