The Colorado Sun
Teachers, students, and supporters picket in front of East High School as Denver Public School teachers enter their first day of strikes on Feb. 11, 2019. (Kathryn Scott, Special to The Colorado Sun)

With a 15.7% average pay increase post-strike, more Denver teachers returned to work

The difference between what the district budgeted for teacher pay this year and what it’s spending is about $11 million

Education Primary category in which blog post is published
Melanie Asmar

Senior Reporter — Chalkbeat Colorado

See more

Far more Denver teachers returned to the classroom this fall than in previous years, a retention boost that district officials attribute to pay increases won after a teacher strike last year.

But because veteran teachers tend to make more money than new hires, the higher retention means the district is paying more in teacher salaries than it budgeted for this year.

Whereas the district originally projected teachers would get an average 11.7% raise this year, the average raise for returning teachers was actually 15.7%, according to Denver Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Jim Carpenter.

The district also underestimated the cost of salary increases teachers could earn for completing training courses. A new contract with the teachers union allows teachers to cash in completed courses for pay raises.

The difference between what the district budgeted for teacher pay this year and what it’s spending is about $11 million, Carpenter said. The Denver school board will be asked later this month to amend the district’s $1.1 billion budget to reflect the higher sum.

The $11 million, which is about 1% of the district’s total budget, will come out of reserves, Carpenter said.

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

Rising Sun

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

The latest from The Sun

The Sunriser Primary category in which blog post is published

Paid family leave’s make or break moment / 2,000+ elections canceled / Plan to cull bears, mountain lions upheld / Speed rafters fall short / much more

Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

For Colorado’s Senate Democrats, life is threatening to get in the way of their majority

With Sen. Lois Court gone because of an illness and Sen. Brittany Pettersen soon leaving to have a baby, Democrats could briefly lose their majority in the chamber

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

Paid family leave is a priority for Colorado Democrats. But 5 questions will make or break the effort.

Can Colorado policymakers find common ground this year on paid time off to have a baby or deal with an illness?