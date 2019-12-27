The Colorado Sun

What’d I Miss?: Learning the lexicon

Cartoons
R. Alan Brooks

Cori Redford

The Sunriser

Sunriser: Busting Colorado’s even split myth / Beer of the Year 2019 / Kindergarten enrollment dropping / Mine shacks turned ski huts / So much more

Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.

Politics and Government

States like Colorado are on front lines of 2020 election-security efforts

At the training were officials from California, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, West Virginia and other states

Education

Struggle to afford kids, homes in Colorado could keep full-day kindergarten from busting education budget

After forecasters worried Gov. Polis' program could run a big deficit, demographic factors could keep kindergarten enrollment flat, or declining, in years to come.