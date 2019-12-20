What’d I Miss?: Acronyms and Madea

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.
< Previous | Start from the beginning |
Hickenlooper’s wealth came under scrutiny in his abandoned presidential bid and the U.S. Senate race, most notably for his association with the world’s uber-rich and influential players
The December economic forecasts show slower growth and TABOR limits will restrain state spending in the next budget year
Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.