What’d I Miss?: Shame’s the game

R. Alan Brooks

Cori Redford

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

Idaho Springs voters will decide whether to recall Mayor Michael Hillman after signatures are verified

Recall backers collected about twice the number of signatures required. The recall election will be held in February, March or April

Comcast local TV fees rising / Procrastinator’s guide to buying health insurance / Backcountry skiers ill-prepared / Asylum in Aurora / much more

Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.

BLM, citing public ire, demands intensive review of test bores before mine above Glenwood Springs can expand

Colorado River communities and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton want close scrutiny of plan to grow a limestone quarry that many worry could disrupt Glenwood Springs' tourism economy and harm its beloved hot springs