Conservative Colorado radio show canceled after host’s “you wish for a nice school shooting” comment

A Denver radio station has canceled a scheduled program after one of the hosts said a school shooting would help break up media coverage of impeachment proceedings.

Chuck Bonniwell from the show “Chuck & Julie” was complaining Tuesday about an abundance of media coverage on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“You wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monotony,” Bonniwell said.

His co-host and wife Julie Hayden immediately reprimanded him and told listeners not to call in.

Radio executives immediately canceled the show.

KNUS-AM gave an official statement on its website stating that the 1-4 p.m. weekday slot would now feature the Salem Network show America First hosted by Sebastian Gorka.

Bonniwell said Wednesday his comment was meant as a joke.

“Making a statement like that is just unbelievable to me, especially our family. I couldn’t believe it,” said John Castillo, the father of the high school student killed last May at a high school in suburban Denver when two students opened fire and also wounded eight others.

Castillo also told KDVR-TV: “People always say they’re sorry — we’re sorry for your loss, sorry for the statement we made — make it your life work to prove it. Do something different. Advocate for good.”

KNUS-AM is owned by Salem Media Group, which specializes in Christian and conservative content.

Bonniwell and Hayden released a statement on Twitter on Thursday morning apologizing for the remarks.

“Chuck’s comment about school shootings was inappropriate and if he could un-say it he would,” they said. “Violence causes too much hurt to victims and their families and we truly did not intend to add to that pain. We have covered every school shooting and tragedy since Columbine and witnessed the unbearable pain and grief felt by the victims, families and community.”