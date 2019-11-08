Colorado’s micro-farmers / Backcountry CEO speaks / (Some) rural districts step up for schools / Hickenlooper ethics report / Much more

Compiled by Eric Lubbers, eric@coloradosun.com

Good morning and happy Friday! It’s been a busy, busy week. For example, we had a whole election just a few days ago that already feels like it happened a month ago.

We’ve got so much news to digest today, but I want to take a minute for a short lesson on how to make your Colorado Sun experience the best it can be.

OK, let’s foam this latte already, shall we?

ABOVE THE FOLD

Emerald Gardens microgreens co-owners Dave Demerling, 33, left, of Arvada, and Roberto Meza, 32, right, of Bennett, tend to some of their crop in their hydroponic farm’s greenhouse in Bennett on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Andy Colwell, Special to The Colorado Sun)

When you think of Colorado farmers, you likely picture corn and winter wheat growers out in Yuma or melon farmers in Rocky Ford or rows of peach pickers in Palisade. But a new crop (pun absolutely intended) of farmers in the state is helping redefine agriculture in the 21st century. Warning: You’re going to get a hankerin’ for microgreens and kohlrabi after reading this one.

>> Kevin Simpson has the fascinating story of how two Ohio high school buddies reunited outside of Bennett to become first-generation farmers.

Fowler Elementary students cross Colorado 167 on their way to lunch at the Fowler High School cafeteria on Oct. 23, 2019. Fowler voted in favor of a bond measure that school district officials hope will increase their chances to receive BEST funding. (Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Colorado’s state education funding mechanism is broken, and while lawmakers are finally setting out to retool that formula, local dollars are more important than ever. That means the fates of small school districts increasingly rise and fall at the ballot box.

>> Erica Breunlin looks at the rural districts that approved major infrastructure funds on Tuesday — and those that didn’t — and the reasons why districts keep having to go back to locals.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on several occasions last year criss-crossed the nation on private planes owned by high-powered businessmen or their companies, at times to conduct state business, but only repaid the owners of the aircraft in one instance.

>> Jesse Paul has more on the major report from the state’s Independent Ethics Commission, including what’s next for the complaint.

BENNET’S BIG BET: Sen. Michael Bennet, currently polling at less than 1% in New Hampshire, officially filed paperwork to secure his spot on the 2020 Democratic ballot there. He’s hoping the state gives his bottom-of-the-pack presidential campaign a much-needed shot in the arm when it holds its bellwether primary election in February. Moe Clark has the story (and photos) from the Granite State.

It took a while, but the CEO of Backcountry.com finally released a statement addressing the controversy and backlash over his company’s trademark lawsuits against small outdoors manufacturers over the word “backcountry” — news broken by The Colorado Sun last week.

>> Read Jason Blevins’ analysis of the response and the questions still unanswered by the statement.

More from The Sun

THE FUN STUFF

SUNLIT

You may not have heard of Lucile Berkeley Buchanan Jones, but in 1918 she was the first black female graduate at the University of Colorado. She wasn’t allowed to walk in graduation and her picture never appeared in the yearbook. But CU prof Polly E. Bugros McLean has charted her family’s life –– and almost literally traced this dynamic woman’s steps –– from slavery in Virginia to the burgeoning black middle class in the American West in “Remembering Lucile.” And in the SunLit interview, McLean reveals how a headline in the 1993 Rocky Mountain News charted her course for this very personal but also overarching historical work.

BOOK CLUB

CARTOONS

// Drew Litton’s cartoon about Michael Bennet’s never-give-up attitude immediately brought to mind this iconic symbol of relentlessness in ’80s cinema:

“Where’s my two dollars?”

// In “What’d I Miss?” Myra and Ossie have a heart-to-heart about pain and guilt and privilege and why societal changes can sometimes feel so personal.

EVENTS

THE SHORTLIST

// This is a very impressive work of collaborative journalism. Niki Turner of the Rio Blanco Herald Times and Susan Greene of The Colorado Independent explored a fatal police shooting in Rangely — and the silence from officials in its aftermath. Read Part 1 here, Part 2 here and a powerful editor’s note explaining how the collaboration worked. // Rio Blanco Herald Times, The Colorado Independent

// A few months ago, I floated the thought experiment of making RTD fares completely free to help encourage more transit riders (and keep more cars off the road). Apparently, I’m not alone in that theory, as Chase Woodruff writes for Westword. In that article, he cites a book called “Free Public Transit: And Why We Don’t Pay to Ride Elevators,” which pretty much sums up the whole theory right there in the title. // Westword

// Speaking of alternative transportation, Denver will be getting a new protected bike lane north of Wash Park on a stretch of road where 37-year-old Alexis Bounds was struck and killed on her bike in July. But, as always, not everyone is happy about the neighborhood addition. // Denverite

// The 2019 election is still not over in Aurora, where the almost-final vote counts have Mike Coffman winning the race for mayor by just 273 votes, though there are still votes to be “cured.” // Sentinel Colorado

// Effie Krokos got a ticket for playing Frisbee topless in her Loveland front yard in September. But that ticket came months after a federal court ruled that bans on female toplessness were unconstitutional — and now Krokos has been awarded a $50,000 settlement for the wrongful charge of indecent exposure. // Loveland Reporter-Herald 🔑

// This is a pretty typical prep sports story, I’m just sharing it as a reminder that the Colorado Rocky Mountain School’s mascot is the oyster. // Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

TODAY’S THING

The Thing: Free National Park admission (info)

Why You Might Like It: Monday is Veteran’s Day, and among the memorials, parades and races happening throughout the weekend, all national parks will have free admission on Monday. So if you have the day off (or can take one) it might be a good time to check out one of Colorado’s four national parks before winter weather truly sets in (but check the forecast and be prepared, because you never know).

