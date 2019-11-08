The Colorado Sun

What’d I Miss?: Mine hurts more…

Cartoons Primary category in which blog post is published Opinion
R. Alan Brooks

See more
Cori Redford

See more

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

< Previous | Start from the beginning |

More cartoons from The Colorado Sun

The Sunriser Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado’s micro-farmers / Backcountry CEO speaks / (Some) rural districts step up for schools / Hickenlooper ethics report / Much more

Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.

Environment Primary category in which blog post is published

Interior Department proposes coveted water deal to ex-client of Secretary David Bernhardt

Bernhardt -- a Colorado native who used to work at a high-powered Denver lobbying firm -- served as a lobbyist for Westlands until 2016, the year before he joined Interior, initially as deputy secretary.

Energy Primary category in which blog post is published

Two more electric co-ops are trying to leave Tri-State Generation. They’ve asked the Colorado PUC for help

United Power and La Plata Electric say they’re being held hostage and need regulators to help negotiate breakup fees