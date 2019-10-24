Denver mayor’s staff being investigated over media leak about terminated Denver airport renovation contract

By Brian Maas, CBS4
Denver’s city attorney is conducting an internal investigation into about a dozen of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s appointees and confidantes, attempting to learn who may have notified the media on Aug. 12 that the city was terminating the contract of Great Hall Partners for redevelopment of the Denver International Airport terminal.
DIA administrators announced the termination the next day, Aug. 13.
Multiple sources familiar with the probe told CBS4 of the unusual investigation, which is being conducted by the Denver City Attorney’s office.
“It would be irresponsible to not follow up on those kinds of matters,” said City Attorney Kristin Bronson. “We’re simply doing our job.”
On the night of Aug. 12, Hancock decided to terminate the contract with Ferrovial Airports and Great Hall Partners for the terminal renovation and management of the facility. The contract was worth an estimated $1.8 billion, the largest in Denver history. The terminal renovation itself accounted for about $650 million. Great Hall Partners and the city had been arguing for months about cost overruns and change orders on the project.
CBS4 learned of the termination decision Aug. 12 and began making calls and inquires to confirm the information. CBS4 broke the story of the contract termination the next morning, Aug. 13, several hours later the city officially announced the firing at a major news conference.
Jeff Roberts, with the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, suggested the phone investigation could amount to a chilling effect for city employees.
Read more at denver.cbslocal.com.
This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join
- Victims want more from Colorado’s Catholic church investigation — like who covered up their sex abuse
- Hemp’s winners and losers / Colorado fossils make history / Strange bedfellows against sports betting / Denver mayor investigating leaks/ Much more
- The faith-based and environmental opposition to Colorado’s Proposition DD makes for strange company
- Drew Litton: Donald Trump’s geography
- What’d I Miss?: Protest pro-tip