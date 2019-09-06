Polis recall falls short / Urban poor left behind on broadband / Oil & gas vs. recreation: why not both? / so much more

Compiled by Eric Lubbers, eric@coloradosun.com

﻿CTO/Newsletter Wrangler, @brofax



Good morning and happy Friday of the longest four-day week of the year (or maybe it just felt that way to me).

First, an enormous shoutout to the members, readers, friends, family and well-wishers who came out last night to help us celebrate The Colorado Sun’s first year of publication! It’s a humbling and invigorating experience to see that people are really reading our work and responding with such enthusiasm.

And the whole staff was in the same room at the same time, a rare feat these days. Look at how much fun we had!

From left, John Ingold, Tamara Chuang, Kevin Simpson, Jennifer Brown, Jesse Paul, Larry Ryckman, Dana Coffield, Jason Blevins, John Frank and Eric Lubbers at The Colorado Sun’s First Anniversary celebration at Wynkoop Brewing Company in downtown Denver. (Lindsay Pierce, Special to The Colorado Sun)

I won’t belabor the point too much (we’ll have more next week on our actual anniversary) but I want to say again how grateful we are for the people who have become members (by the way, annual members, your renewal may be coming up soon, so check your account here).

And if you’re not a member yet, there’s no better time to get involved in our growing community. Starting at just $5 a month, you can actively support independent, in-depth journalism. Just head over to coloradosun.com/join and join the party!

Let’s tighten these caps already (more on that in today’s thing), shall we?

>> ABOVE THE FOLD

BREAKING NEWS: The backers of the effort to recall Gov. Jared Polis say they don’t have enough signatures to force a vote. Read more here.

John Mclean is on a limited budget and is eligible for service at PCs for People, a nonprofit that sells refurbished computers and discounted internet access. (Tamara Chuang, The Colorado Sun)

“Almost all (public) subsidies are going to households with zero access as opposed to households with zero money.”



— Christopher Mitchell, director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance

It’s amazing how much heavy lifting the word “access” can do when talking about public policy. For example, much of the conversation around broadband is about communities with less access, like rural areas that need infrastructure. But what about people who live in urban areas like Denver, where access is at 99.4%, but there are thousands of households that can’t afford to access it?

>> Read Tamara Chuang’s analysis of the urban “digital divide” in Colorado, and which companies and nonprofits are working to fix it.

Colorado Mountain Bike Association boss Gary Moore descends the new 1.3-mile, downhill-only trail that drops through the Floyd Hill Open Space in Clear Creek County. (Jason Blevins, The Colorado Sun)

I’m not much of a mountain biker, but reading Jason Blevins’ account of the brand new Floyd Hill Open Space dedicated mountain bike trail makes me want to be one.

>> Jason has the dirt on the new trail, including how making the trail downhill-only hopes to solve one of the most pervasive conflicts in the sport.

“We don’t see the ephemeral oil and gas jobs during booms or the seasonal and part-time recreation jobs as an end in themselves. It isn’t a competition between the two. … The question is: If we have an opportunity in oil and gas or recreation, how can we leverage for a more diversified economy?”



— Mark Haggerty, economist at the nonprofit Headwaters Economics

The boom-and-bust cycle of oil and gas in Colorado has left many Colorado towns and cities looking to outdoor recreation to rebuild their economies. But as Mark Jaffe writes in this deeply reported piece, economists studying the West say that both industries need to be protected to ensure the state stays economically sound.

>> Read more about the impact of energy and recreation on places like Fruita and Salida – and why this combination won’t work for everyone.

More from The Sun

Support journalism and get your business, event or organization in front of Colorado’s most engaged audience by underwriting a Colorado Sun newsletter like The Sunriser! Email underwriting@coloradosun.com for rates and availability.

>> THE FUN STUFF

MOVIES

If you ask film critic Howie Movshovitz, it’s pretty simple: the Telluride Film Festival is the very best festival on the planet.

CARTOONS

// Oh, so there’s another corporate sponsor trying to attach its name to that place where the Broncos play? Well, Drew Litton offers a reminder that we already know what that place is called.

// Michael Bennet may not have qualified for the latest Democratic presidential debate, but Jim Morrissey points out that that doesn’t mean he has to stop talking to voters.

// Imagine going into a coma 30 years ago and waking up to … Blucifer. In “What’d I Miss?” it’s no wonder Myra feels she’s caught in an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

SUNLIT

Imagine an author prolific enough to produce 25 unpublished novels before he died. Now imagine close friends and fellow writers who so respected him and his craft that they formed a publishing company solely to ensure that the public could read his work. That’s the story behind the late Gary Reilly, whose novel “The Circumstantial Man” is excerpted this week. In the SunLit interview, co-publisher Mark Stevens, an award-winning author himself, explains how Reilly approached his writing and why he was so respected by those who knew him well.

JOHN FRANK’S BEER PICK

If you missed our anniversary party Thursday at Wynkoop Brewing’s Denver, you missed two great beers, a special keg of Sunriser Mexican Lager with lime zest and the Unaffiliated hazy IPA. But never fear — the Mexican Radio lager (without the lime zest) is still available, so head to Wynkoop to try it.

>> THE SHORTLIST

// This is a truly remarkable story of the survival of 82-year-old Robert McLeroy of Nucla. // Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

// A new policy signed by four Denver judges is limiting who can record what happens inside parts of the City and County Building, but as David Sachs reports, the policy has already been used against peaceful activists. // Denverite

// One of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of De’Von Bailey in Colorado Springs was involved — but cleared of wrongdoing — in another deadly shooting in 2012. // CPR News

// A Greeley woman accused of trafficking marijuana to Las Vegas has been acquitted after lab testing showed that the material she was hauling was legal agricultural hemp and CBD oil. // Greeley Tribune

// The pushback over the Bureau of Land Management’s relocation to Grand Junction is getting more focused, with dozens of former BLM officials sending a letter urging Interior Secretary Bernhardt to reconsider. // CPR News

// The Denver Broncos play in the NFL, where players have their lifespans shortened through repeated brutal contact, they generally are guaranteed only a fraction of their contract money and they typically aren’t guaranteed health insurance later in life. So what better company to slap their name on Mile High Stadium than a retirement services company with a 1.5-star Yelp rating? // New York Times, CNN, Westword

// Things are getting serious in the New Mexico vs. Colorado Chile Wars: New Mexico has declared itself the “Chile Capital of the World” in a series of new TV spots aimed at Colorado. Most egregiously, the campaign has also purchased billboards in Colorado. // Las Cruces Sun News

// It’s Friday. Please enjoy this video of a wild fox playing with a ball left in a Boulder County yard by a domesticated pup. // Denver7

// This is the most adorable professional sports story ever. // @emilymkaplan

>> TODAY’S THING

Look at that beautiful cap!

The Thing: New Sun hats! (Colorado Sun Store)

Why You Might Like It: Now that we’re entering our second year of serving the state of Colorado, we’ve added a few new items to The Colorado Sun merchandise store. You can only wear our comfortable T-shirts once or twice a week, but with our spiffy new caps, you can show off your support of local journalism every day. And like everything on our store, every single dollar goes right back into making more journalism. It’s a win for everyone involved.

Got a thing? Send us an email at things@coloradosun.com and you could be published in a future Sunriser!

Congratulations for making it to the bottom of a busy little newsletter today. And even more for making it to the end of the week.

Thanks again to all of our readers, members and everyone who came out to the party last night. You all are why we do this, and hearing from you all is the best reward we could ask for.

Don’t forget to tell your friends and family about The Sun! You’re not just our readers, you’re our partners in building a vibrant Sun community.

OK, I’ve taken up more than enough of your Friday. Have a relaxing, fun weekend and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

— Eric