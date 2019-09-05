Michael Bennet, fighting for traction in his presidential bid, releases education plan

By Sarah Darville and Kalyn Belsha, Chalkbeat
Former Denver Public Schools chief Michael Bennet hasn’t qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate.
But he’s still pursuing the nomination — and trying to win supporters with his education bona fides.
Bennet, a U.S. senator from Colorado, released an education plan Thursday that he says draws from his experience as superintendent. While his time in that role was marked by controversial decisions to close underenrolled schools and allow charter schools to operate in district buildings, his policy plan steers clear of those ideas.
Instead, it calls for the federal government to spend more on things like universal free preschool, pay raises for teachers, and evening out spending disparities across schools.
“I spent a significant part of my life in classrooms,” Bennet told reporters on Wednesday. “I’ve seen what works.”
This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join
- Now we know how much money is at stake on the 2019 ballot with Proposition CC and TABOR refunds in Colorado
- Shootings and shock value: Hoodies, video use similar tactics — including invoking Columbine massacre
- Electric bikes on popular trails / Beer’s big bet on cannabis / Senate candidate abruptly drops out / Colorado and vaping / Much more
- Telluride’s Original Thinkers blends stories with art, music, movies, performances
- Drew Litton: Hold everything