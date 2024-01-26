Good morning, Colorado! I’ve spent the better part of this week lying on the couch trying to sleep off some unwelcome illness. While I was there, I thought it would be a great time to catch up on all the Late Night hosts’ commentary/roasting of the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary. I was mistaken, it was not a good time for that. Presidential primary politics isn’t exactly the most healing material to take in, but at least I laughed a couple of times.

Meanwhile, on the Colorado front, Lauren Boebert was one of nine congressional candidates who showed up last night to a debate in the 4th Congressional District. More on that below.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, greets attendees Thursday in Fort Lupton at the first Republican primary debate for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Ken Buck. Boebert announced that she will leave the seat that she currently holds on Colorado’s Western Slope to run for the seat in northeastern Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“The crops may be different in Colorado’s 4th District, but the values are not.” — Lauren Boebert

Nine congressional candidates gathered in Fort Lupton on Thursday night for the first Republican debate in the 4th District. Lauren Boebert, who switched her reelection bid from the 3rd District in December, was among them. According to politics reporter Jesse Paul, the other candidates grilled her about switching districts for better odds and having no real ties to the region.

Building lights inside the town of Aspen glow under a bright-moon night, as seen from Aspen Mountain, Feb. 25, 2021, in Pitkin County. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

“I think Aspen in general is a pretty regulated place, a small community with high stakes.” — Haley Hart, Aspen community development planner

A two-year long push for darker skies in Aspen led to a new ordinance in December prohibiting light that extends past one’s property between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Failure to comply could result in a uniquely named fine for “light trespassing.” Tracy Ross reports that Aspen is one of several cities trying to dim things down, as too much artificial light has been shown to have negative health effects on humans, and can disrupt a region’s flora and fauna.

Colorado 14er Kit Carson Mountain readies for a new name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names has received a flurry of new name suggestions, including Frustum Peak, Lawrence Peak, and Crestone Mountain (not to be confused with Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle).

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names has received a flurry of new name suggestions, including Frustum Peak, Lawrence Peak, and Crestone Mountain (not to be confused with Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle). PHOTOS: Professional ice climbers race for time in Ouray’s Ice Park. Nearly 50 of the world’s top ice climbers competed at the annual Ouray Ice Festival, the only event sanctioned by the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation in North America.

Pikes Peak BOCES Executive Director Pat Bershinsky walks Wednesday on land he hopes to turn into an education business park in El Paso County just east of Colorado Springs. (Mark Reis, Special to The Colorado Sun)

“People are starting to open their eyes to other opportunities that don’t incur college debt, and construction is really one of those careers.” — Tony Milo, president and CEO of the Colorado Contractors Association

On an 87-acre swath of fields in El Paso County, an education board is dreaming up a new center for career and technical education. The CTE campus will serve graduating high schoolers who want to learn trades like construction, firefighting and culinary arts — trades that don’t require a college degree, and are facing a shortage of skilled workers. Education reporter Erica Breunlin has more on the resurgence of CTE.

View of the Poudre River Whitewater Park on June 9, 2021. (Valerie Mosley/Special to the Colorado Sun)

20 Years that Northern Water has been working on the Northern Integrated Supply Project

A $2 billion plan to dam and distribute water from the Poudre River to northern Colorado communities came up against another hurdle Thursday, when the nonprofit Save the Poudre asked a federal judge to reject the Army Corps of Engineers permit for the project. River advocates say the project will divert water from an already-depleted Poudre River, while Northern Water insists the project will improve stream flows at important times of the year. Michael Booth reports.

In “What’d I Miss?” Ossie drops some post-Civil War history on his friend, with the observation that the old racist arguments never really go away.

Todd Helton, on his sixth go-round with baseball’s Hall of Fame voters, will be inducted in Cooperstown, and cartoonist Drew Litton captures the joy.

