María and Sebastian, 8, outside a Denver Quality Inn near Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street on Tuesday. Migrants from Venezuela who have arrived in Denver in recent weeks have stayed in and around the hotel that is being used as a temporary shelter by Denver Human Services. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

In a tent outside the Quality Inn near the corner of Speer and Zuni, Lenny Maris Gonzales recounted in Spanish her journey with five now-fatherless children and her brother from Venezuela to Denver. The family is part of nearly 30,000 migrants from the South American country that have come to Colorado — many in chartered buses sent from Texas in political stunts — looking for shelter, and have found a city overwhelmed by its efforts to help. The Sun’s Jennifer Brown and Jesús Sánchez Meleán, editor of El Comercio de Colorado, report from the streets, where winter awaits a growing number of people without homes.

Computer literacy teacher Jack Bookout demonstrates a student project of engineering a traffic light Nov. 22 at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs. Bookout, in his first year of teaching computer science, robotics and other hardware literacy to high schoolers, worked in information technology for more than 20 years in the Army. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

“In the Army, you can’t afford to lose trust. Transferring that over into the education world, if you show that you have no patience for somebody or for a group of people, they’re going to lose trust in you.” — Jack Bookout, teacher and military veteran

A growing number of military veterans are helping Colorado combat chronic teacher shortages after the pandemic made the high-stress job of teaching only more demanding, thanks in large part to legislation and programs to support military veterans and others shift into teaching careers. Erica Breunlin has more.

An empty list of retail space in front of the Denver City Center buildings on 17th Street on Wednesday in downtown. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

The Denver office market continues to struggle more than three years after the pandemic sent office workers home to work remotely. While some employers now require folks to show their faces on site, the data points to many companies cutting back on how much space they still rent. Tamara Chuang and Clare Zhang have more on the hot-button issue for those with commercial real estate interests from this week’s Colorado Business Economic Summit.

Consensual Imrpov has been performing comedy around the Roaring Fork Valley since 2016. In addition to their shows, they also host workshops for people who want to dabble in improv, but aren’t ready to dive in front of an audience. (Photo via Consensual Improv)

Christmas comedy. The Roaring Fork Valley’s popular comedy troupe, Consensual Improv, is bringing back their Christmas-with-an-asterisk show for two nights this year. The asterisk is too long to reiterate, but the gist is that you’re welcome no matter your religion, holiday or savior, even if that savior is Swedish actor Dolph Lungren.

Consensual Improv started in 2016 “and has been winging it ever since,” in their words. Expect a mix of original sketch comedy and holiday-themed improv from the group’s 13 actors and comedians based in the Roaring Fork Valley. Ugly sweaters are encouraged, with prizes will be awarded to the truly awful. Night 2 is already sold out, but there are still a few tickets left for night 1!

$30; Dec. 14 and 15, 8 p.m.; TACAW, 400 Robinson St., Basalt

Bitter Moon . Bitter Moon is an “expeditionary performance,” which basically means you’ll experience a combination of dance, theater and music while being led on a guided trail walk. The performance takes place after dark, so check out their section on accessibility and winter temperatures before committing. $45; Dec. 7-10 & 14-17; Majestic View Nature Center, 7030 Garrison St., Arvada

. Bitter Moon is an “expeditionary performance,” which basically means you’ll experience a combination of dance, theater and music while being led on a guided trail walk. The performance takes place after dark, so check out their section on accessibility and winter temperatures before committing. $45; Dec. 7-10 & 14-17; Majestic View Nature Center, 7030 Garrison St., Arvada Housemade Market. The Block Distilling Co. folks are celebrating their 6th birthday by bringing a bunch of their favorite vendors under one roof. Think of it like a holiday craft market with a kick. Instead of soaps and fancy salt, you’ll find tattoos and tintype photos. Instead of pretzels and pierogies, they’re shucking oysters and serving Peruvian food. And instead of hot chocolate, well, it’s a distillery. Free; Dec. 10, noon-5 p.m.; The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver

The Block Distilling Co. folks are celebrating their 6th birthday by bringing a bunch of their favorite vendors under one roof. Think of it like a holiday craft market with a kick. Instead of soaps and fancy salt, you’ll find tattoos and tintype photos. Instead of pretzels and pierogies, they’re shucking oysters and serving Peruvian food. And instead of hot chocolate, well, it’s a distillery. Free; Dec. 10, noon-5 p.m.; The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver More markets. More free holiday markets! Open for this weekend only are the MCA Makers Market at the Holiday Theater in Denver, the Durango Holiday Farmers Market, and the Cripple Creek Craft Fair. And check out our story from last week for more on this year’s holiday markets.

P.S. — If you missed our event from Wednesday night, catch up with it on our YouTube page. Health reporter John Ingold spoke with Colorado health insurance experts to provide a guide and tips on how to choose the best plan for the coming year.

