Good morning, Colorado.
Even as a Southerner with an inveterate aversion to the cold that the forecast says awaits us starting later today, it’s hard to complain. The weather in Denver has been absolutely gorgeous this week.
But the relative warmth couldn’t last forever. Snow is coming. Winter is basically here. And as our report today from the tents overwhelming the streets of the Highland neighborhood illustrates, it’s going to be a long one for our fellow humans without shelter.
Let’s get to that story and the rest of today’s news from The Colorado Sun.
THE NEWS
IMMIGRATION
Tents line streets outside hotels — now acting as migrant shelters — as number of Venezuelans arriving in Denver nears 30,000
In a tent outside the Quality Inn near the corner of Speer and Zuni, Lenny Maris Gonzales recounted in Spanish her journey with five now-fatherless children and her brother from Venezuela to Denver. The family is part of nearly 30,000 migrants from the South American country that have come to Colorado — many in chartered buses sent from Texas in political stunts — looking for shelter, and have found a city overwhelmed by its efforts to help. The Sun’s Jennifer Brown and Jesús Sánchez Meleán, editor of El Comercio de Colorado, report from the streets, where winter awaits a growing number of people without homes.
EDUCATION
Battling teacher shortages, Colorado enlists the help of a promising pool of educators: Military vets
A growing number of military veterans are helping Colorado combat chronic teacher shortages after the pandemic made the high-stress job of teaching only more demanding, thanks in large part to legislation and programs to support military veterans and others shift into teaching careers. Erica Breunlin has more.
ECONOMY
About 30% of Denver’s downtown office space is vacant — and that doesn’t include “zombie buildings”
The Denver office market continues to struggle more than three years after the pandemic sent office workers home to work remotely. While some employers now require folks to show their faces on site, the data points to many companies cutting back on how much space they still rent. Tamara Chuang and Clare Zhang have more on the hot-button issue for those with commercial real estate interests from this week’s Colorado Business Economic Summit.
MORE NEWS
THE COLORADO REPORT
🔑 = source has article meter or paywall
What’s Happening
Christmas comedy. The Roaring Fork Valley’s popular comedy troupe, Consensual Improv, is bringing back their Christmas-with-an-asterisk show for two nights this year. The asterisk is too long to reiterate, but the gist is that you’re welcome no matter your religion, holiday or savior, even if that savior is Swedish actor Dolph Lungren.
Consensual Improv started in 2016 “and has been winging it ever since,” in their words. Expect a mix of original sketch comedy and holiday-themed improv from the group’s 13 actors and comedians based in the Roaring Fork Valley. Ugly sweaters are encouraged, with prizes will be awarded to the truly awful. Night 2 is already sold out, but there are still a few tickets left for night 1!
$30; Dec. 14 and 15, 8 p.m.; TACAW, 400 Robinson St., Basalt
P.S. — If you missed our event from Wednesday night, catch up with it on our YouTube page. Health reporter John Ingold spoke with Colorado health insurance experts to provide a guide and tips on how to choose the best plan for the coming year.
Have a great Thursday.
— Kevin & the whole staff of The Sun
Corrections & Clarifications
