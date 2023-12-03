According to a random guy on a random Christmas Tree lot, the price of Christmas trees is up 5% to 10% this year. Just like everything else. And if you’re lucky enough to have a cathedral ceiling in your living room, you’ll pay dearly for a tall one:

“The market is pretty competitive,” the random guy told CBS Colorado. “The bigger trees have gone up, especially the 10-footers and up because there’s a severe shortage of those. You’re going to be paying more if you can even find them.”

The state’s Forest Service is stepping in again to fill the greenery gap. Yuletide skinflints can buy permits ($5-$20) to cut trees in specific ranger districts of the Arapaho and Roosevelt, Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison, Pike and San Isabel, Rio Grande, San Juan and White River national forests on a B.Y.O.S(aw) basis. You’ll hike to find your tree, kneel in the snow to cut it, muscle it out of the forest yourself, and then tie it onto the roof of your car. Good luck with the drive home!

Still want to cut your own? Consider these Christmas-timely warnings, all ye sawyers.

Go ahead, shop the lots. You’ll learn that money does grow on trees.

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

There are lots of trees near Boulder. And lots of creatures that live in the trees.

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Ironically, the place with the most trees is off limits.

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Red Feather Lakes is another option.

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Take care when you tie your fresh-cut tree to the roof of your car.

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

There are other dazzling options, of course.

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

A merry Christmas to all who celebrate it. Just remember the words of John Prine, the immortal (though dead) folk sage who sang: “Love is like a Christmas card: Decorate a tree, throw it in the yard. It decays and dies, and the snowman melts. I once knew love, I knew how love felt.”

The rest of you: Count your Jewish, Muslim and atheist blessings. No tree required!