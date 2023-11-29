CORTEZ — A police officer and a suspect were killed in a shootout following a traffic stop Wednesday in southwestern Colorado, authorities said.

The Cortez Police Department said the officer, whose name has not been released, was shot after pulling over a vehicle shortly before noon in the rural town of Cortez in the Four Corners region, where New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado meet. The suspects fled in their vehicle, and shots were exchanged with police a short time later.

One of the suspects was shot and died at the scene. Another was taken into custody.

The injured police officer was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital, where he died.

No other information has been released.

“I am saddened to hear of the tragic passing of the Cortez police officer in the line of duty,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a written statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with their family, as well as the Cortez Police Department and the community during this time. This officer dedicated their career to serving and protecting their community.”

The governor ordered flags across the state lowered to half staff in honor of the fallen officer on the day of his memorial service.