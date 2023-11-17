BREAKING: Six officers were charged with failing to intervene in the shooting death of Christian Glass, the 22-year-old who called for help after he became stranded near Silver Plume last June.

Happy Friday, Sunrisers! Last week in the newsletter I talked about how it’s ski movie season, and the truth is, one of the reasons I’ve been watching so many is because I was researching an article about how women show up in those films.

Part of that research involved watching the end credits on 30 years worth of Warren Miller films. If you know anything about Warren Miller films, the idea of imposing something like “data collection” on them might sound like a fool’s errand. And you’d be right. Which is why I found myself in the waning hours of the night, pondering questions like: What gender is the yeti? Why did cows make the cast list? How many is a plethora, as in: “a plethora of Japanese snowbattlers?” And should I count all the monoboarders? (So. Many. Monoboarders.)

While I was searing my corneas trying to read lo-fi film credits, our reporters were out digging into some really important stories — preparing for the special legislative session that starts today, talking to teens about their mental health challenges and visiting survivors of the Club Q shooting in their homes. All that and more in today’s news.

THE NEWS

CLUB Q SHOOTING

Ashtin Gamblin at home in Colorado Springs. Gamblin was shot nine times during an attack in November 2022 at Club Q where five were killed. Gamblin now volunteers at VictimsFirst, a nonprofit helping victims of mass shootings, and cares for seven pets with her husband. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

“The rest of the world kept moving after the incident, but we were all stuck in a moment in time and we’ve been playing catch-up ever since.” — John Arcediano, survivor of the Club Q shooting

Sunday marks one year since the night a shooter walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs and opened fire, killing five and injuring at least 18 people. For survivors of the attack, one year is barely enough time to process, let alone heal, from the life-altering event. Olivia Prentzel visited three survivors to hear about how the past year has felt to them.

POLITICS

The interior of the Colorado Capitol on March 23. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

A special legislative session convenes today to discuss short-term property tax relief in lieu of Proposition HH, which failed in the state’s coordinated election just over a week ago. A host of other bills expected to be introduced during the session address earned income tax credit, relief for renters, summer meal programs and TABOR refunds. Jesse Paul and Brian Eason have the details.

Colorado state budget concerns cast shadow over special session on property taxes. Gov. Jared Polis’ proposed spending plan has some major shortfalls, according to a legislative budget staff assessment.

OUTDOORS

Skier and filmmaker Sierra Schlag and Sara Beam Robbins, director of “Advice for Girls” on Nov. 3 in Boulder. “Advice for Girls,” an all-women-produced ski film, features stories and advice from three generations of women in skiing. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

401 Parts skied by women in major ski films over the past 30 years

2,560 Parts skied by men in those same films

When Warren Miller started what is now a 74-year legacy of making an annual ski film, he tapped friends, and friends of friends, to star in them. That has long been the way for skiers to land a part in the anticipated films across production companies. While that method creates an on-screen camaraderie and playfulness, it also leaves a lot of people feeling left out. “Advice for Girls,” a new all-woman ski film touring Colorado right now, is trying to change the narrative. Parker Yamasaki has more.

Forest Service, Park Service rock climbing proposals worry both climbers and wilderness advocates. A new proposal allows land managers to approve climbing bolts and anchors as permanent installations in wilderness areas, but both advocates and opposition have their doubts.

MENTAL HEALTH

Battsetsen “Batt” Erdenebulgan, left, and Emma Nicotra pose Nov. 15 at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver. Batt and Emma are part of the Colorado Youth Congress and have researched the best ways schools can help students battling mental health struggles. (Chloe Anderson, Special to The Colorado Sun)

“Something that adults like to do is tell us that the world is in the hands of the youth; it is our responsibility to fix it.” — Student artwork description

Teens facing mental health challenges like social anxiety, self-doubt, depression and loneliness often don’t know where to turn for help, and even if resources like school counselors are available, many still struggle to express themselves. A new exhibition organized by two Denver students at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver features the work of 35 young artists who are using paint, ink, watercolor and pens to give form to their feelings. Erica Breunlin has the story.

Two Colorado mental health centers merge, creating largest in the state. WellPower and Jefferson Center announced that they will combine in July. The centers will be able to expand their resources and fill gaps in specialized care.

MORE NEWS

THE COLORADO REPORT

THE OPINION PAGE

CARTOONS

In “What’d I Miss?” Ossie and Myra discuss a recent study on life expectancy — and the unfortunate inevitability that people will die over political differences. CARTOON

Cartoonist Drew Litton illustrates Peyton Manning’s still-tight bond with the Denver Broncos — which recently has been given voice in the popular ManningCast. CARTOON

