BREAKING: Six officers were charged with failing to intervene in the shooting death of Christian Glass, the 22-year-old who called for help after he became stranded near Silver Plume last June.
READ MORE
Happy Friday, Sunrisers! Last week in the newsletter I talked about how it’s ski movie season, and the truth is, one of the reasons I’ve been watching so many is because I was researching an article about how women show up in those films.
Part of that research involved watching the end credits on 30 years worth of Warren Miller films. If you know anything about Warren Miller films, the idea of imposing something like “data collection” on them might sound like a fool’s errand. And you’d be right. Which is why I found myself in the waning hours of the night, pondering questions like: What gender is the yeti? Why did cows make the cast list? How many is a plethora, as in: “a plethora of Japanese snowbattlers?” And should I count all the monoboarders? (So. Many. Monoboarders.)
While I was searing my corneas trying to read lo-fi film credits, our reporters were out digging into some really important stories — preparing for the special legislative session that starts today, talking to teens about their mental health challenges and visiting survivors of the Club Q shooting in their homes. All that and more in today’s news.
THE NEWS
CLUB Q SHOOTING
“The world stops to care”: Club Q survivors reflect on what’s changed — and what still needs fixing
Sunday marks one year since the night a shooter walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs and opened fire, killing five and injuring at least 18 people. For survivors of the attack, one year is barely enough time to process, let alone heal, from the life-altering event. Olivia Prentzel visited three survivors to hear about how the past year has felt to them.
POLITICS
Democrats will pursue same property tax relief for homeowners offered under Proposition HH during special session
A special legislative session convenes today to discuss short-term property tax relief in lieu of Proposition HH, which failed in the state’s coordinated election just over a week ago. A host of other bills expected to be introduced during the session address earned income tax credit, relief for renters, summer meal programs and TABOR refunds. Jesse Paul and Brian Eason have the details.
OUTDOORS
New all-woman ski film touring Colorado highlights lack of gender representation in ski industry
401
Parts skied by women in major ski films over the past 30 years
2,560
Parts skied by men in those same films
When Warren Miller started what is now a 74-year legacy of making an annual ski film, he tapped friends, and friends of friends, to star in them. That has long been the way for skiers to land a part in the anticipated films across production companies. While that method creates an on-screen camaraderie and playfulness, it also leaves a lot of people feeling left out. “Advice for Girls,” a new all-woman ski film touring Colorado right now, is trying to change the narrative. Parker Yamasaki has more.
MENTAL HEALTH
Self-portrait of anxiety and depression: Teens’ artwork paints dire picture of Colorado’s mental health crisis
Teens facing mental health challenges like social anxiety, self-doubt, depression and loneliness often don’t know where to turn for help, and even if resources like school counselors are available, many still struggle to express themselves. A new exhibition organized by two Denver students at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver features the work of 35 young artists who are using paint, ink, watercolor and pens to give form to their feelings. Erica Breunlin has the story.
MORE NEWS
THE COLORADO REPORT
🔑 = source has article meter or paywall
THE OPINION PAGE
CARTOONS
In “What’d I Miss?” Ossie and Myra discuss a recent study on life expectancy — and the unfortunate inevitability that people will die over political differences. CARTOON
Cartoonist Drew Litton illustrates Peyton Manning’s still-tight bond with the Denver Broncos — which recently has been given voice in the popular ManningCast. CARTOON
The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.
Podcast Playlist
Each weekday The Daily Sun-Up podcast brings you a bit of Colorado history, headlines and a thoughtful conversation. We keep it tight so you can quickly listen, or stack up a few and tune in at your leisure. You can download the Sun-Up for free in your favorite podcasting app, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts or RSS to plug into your app. This week we hit on topics ranging from the special session to AI in health care:
Remember to ask your favorite smart device to “play the Daily Sun-Up podcast” and we’ll be on the speaker. As always we appreciate your feedback and comments at podcast@coloradosun.com.
If anyone is looking for an alphabetical list of the 112 skiers who appear in “Chasing Shadows,” you know where to find me.
— Parker & Kevin