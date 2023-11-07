It’s Election Day in Colorado, where voters will decide whether to approve two statewide ballot initiatives and also make important choices in their local school board and municipal races.
If you haven’t voted yet, there’s still plenty of time to cast your ballot.
In fact, Colorado is a same-day voter registration state, so you can even register to vote and cast a ballot until polls close at 7 p.m. tonight. As long as you turn in your ballot or are in line to vote in person by 7 p.m., your vote will be counted.
It’s too late, however, to mail your ballot back to your county clerk. You must turn your ballot in at a drop box if you want it to be counted.
To find a nearby drop box or polling location, visit this site. You can also check your voter registration status here.
Here are some election resources from The Colorado Sun to help you fill out your ballot:
- Election 2023 ballots are in the mail. Here’s what Coloradans need to know to cast their vote.
- Proposition HH: What you need to know about the Colorado property tax relief plan
- Still struggling with Proposition HH? Read our last-minute voter guide.
- Fact check: Would Proposition HH really eliminate Coloradans’ taxpayer refunds?
- No, Proposition HH doesn’t raise property taxes. But it’s unlikely to cut them as much as supporters say.
- Proposition HH could be “gigantic” for schools. But that’s often lost in debate over the ballot measure.
- WATCH: The Colorado Sun’s politics team explains Proposition HH
- Proposition II: Colorado would be able to keep all the tobacco, nicotine tax revenue it generates to pay for preschool
- Coverage of school board contests across Colorado and a virtual event where The Sun answered questions about the races
Results will start being posted soon after polls close at 7 p.m., but The Sun won’t launch stories on a race until it has been called or if we won’t know the results before the end of the night.
Early results are just that, and we don’t want to mislead you about the direction of a race by reporting initial returns that don’t necessarily indicate the outcome of a contest.
We’re expecting a lot of last-minute ballots this year, which means the counting process may be slow. Most counties typically report results through about midnight on Election Day and then return to finish counting on Wednesday.
The Sun will be focusing its Election Day coverage on the outcome of the two statewide tax measures, Propositions HH and II, as well as the top municipal and school board races across the state.
Check coloradosun.com this evening for results and analysis. You can also follow our politics team on social media for updates through the day:
- Political reporter Jesse Paul
- Policy reporter Brian Eason
- Political correspondent Sandra Fish
- Education reporter Erica Breunlin
If you have Election Day questions or concerns, send them to questions@coloradosun.com.
