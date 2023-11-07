It’s Election Day in Colorado, where voters will decide whether to approve two statewide ballot initiatives and also make important choices in their local school board and municipal races.

If you haven’t voted yet, there’s still plenty of time to cast your ballot.

In fact, Colorado is a same-day voter registration state, so you can even register to vote and cast a ballot until polls close at 7 p.m. tonight. As long as you turn in your ballot or are in line to vote in person by 7 p.m., your vote will be counted.

It’s too late, however, to mail your ballot back to your county clerk. You must turn your ballot in at a drop box if you want it to be counted.

To find a nearby drop box or polling location, visit this site. You can also check your voter registration status here.

Results will start being posted soon after polls close at 7 p.m., but The Sun won’t launch stories on a race until it has been called or if we won’t know the results before the end of the night.

Early results are just that, and we don’t want to mislead you about the direction of a race by reporting initial returns that don’t necessarily indicate the outcome of a contest.

We’re expecting a lot of last-minute ballots this year, which means the counting process may be slow. Most counties typically report results through about midnight on Election Day and then return to finish counting on Wednesday.

The Sun will be focusing its Election Day coverage on the outcome of the two statewide tax measures, Propositions HH and II, as well as the top municipal and school board races across the state.

Check coloradosun.com this evening for results and analysis. You can also follow our politics team on social media for updates through the day:

If you have Election Day questions or concerns, send them to questions@coloradosun.com.

Happy voting!