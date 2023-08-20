On Dec. 21, 2022, the temperature in Denver dropped to 13 degrees from 43 in about 5 minutes, on the way to a near-record 2-day plunge of 75 degrees. Mother Nature’s sick sense of humor has only become more extreme in 2023. Just like you don’t want your doctor to pronounce your case “interesting,” you don’t want your TV meteorologist exulting “yet another new record!”
