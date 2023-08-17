Six Colorado school districts and two education organizations are suing Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado State Board of Education and state education agencies and leaders as districts begin the first classes of preschool under Colorado’s newly expanded preschool program.

The lawsuit, filed in Denver District Court, alleges that a lack of access to enrollment information from the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, continued changes to funding and resulting complications around serving students with disabilities are compromising the plaintiffs’ ability to run preschool programs that meet the needs of families and comply with federal and state law.

Leaders from both the school districts and education organizations gathered for a media briefing Thursday morning, shortly before the lawsuit was filed. The plaintiffs include Brighton School District 27-J, Cherry Creek School District, Harrison School District 2, Mapleton Public Schools, Platte Valley School District and Westminster Public Schools. The Colorado Association of School Executives and the Consortium of Directors of Special Education are also listed as plaintiffs.

In addition to Polis and the Colorado State Board of Education, they are suing the Colorado Department of Education, Educational Commissioner Susana Córdova, the Colorado Department of Early Childhood and its executive director, Lisa Roy.

In a text message, Conor Cahill, a spokesman for Polis, wrote that the state will “vigorously defend this landmark program in court so that even more families can benefit from preschool.”

“While it’s unfortunate to see different groups of adults attempting to co-opt preschool for themselves, perhaps because they want to not allow gay parents to send their kids to preschool, or they want to favor school district programs over community-based early childhood centers, the voters were clear on their support for parent choice and a universal, mixed delivery system that is independently run, that doesn’t discriminate against anyone and offers free preschool to every child no matter who their parents are,” Cahill wrote.

CDEC could not immediately be reached for comment.

District leaders who are part of the lawsuit described a dizzying set of challenges that they have long been concerned about, dating back to the first days the state began designing its new preschool program, known as universal preschool.

Now, with the program in full motion, and major questions remaining over enrollment and funding, districts are suing to get full access to CDEC’s enrollment system so they can have more control over how they fill their classrooms.

“The school year has started, and incredibly problematic events of (universal preschool) have been raised over and over again and have not been addressed,” said Bret Miles, executive director of CASE. “We’re truly disappointed to be forced to file this claim as we’ve shared with CDEC, the governor’s office and CDE for months, and they did not address our serious legal issues.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.