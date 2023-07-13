The driver of an all-terrain vehicle died and three of his passengers were injured Wednesday after crashing along a steep dirt road near Beaver Lake, east of Marble.

Paramedics responded to the crash just after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on a steep, rocky section of Gunnison County Road 3, known as Daniel’s Hill, according to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

One passenger with critical injuries was flown to a hospital by helicopter. Two others were taken to a hospital by ambulance, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said excessive speed and a possible mechanical failure could have led to the crash. The driver was not publicly identified.

The crash happened near Lead King Loop, a popular 4-wheel-drive road for hikers, bikers and runners that runs through Marble and past the iconic Crystal Mill. The area has in recent years been inundated by hordes of people who drive up on motorcycles, ATVs and other motorized vehicles.