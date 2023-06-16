Vice President Kamala Harris visited Denver on Friday and urged the nation’s students to use their summer break to organize around climate action.

Harris spoke briefly from Northfield High School, highlighting the efforts by the Biden-Harris administration to address climate change.

“It is our young leaders who understand clearly, the clock is not just ticking, it is banging,” she said. “Our nation is counting on you.”

Harris went on to praise Denver Public Schools for being one of the first districts in the nation to adopt a climate action plan. That plan is focused on reducing the school district’s greenhouse gas emissions, conserving natural resources and preparing students for a green economy.

Harris’ remarks came after several students and Colorado leaders kicked off the event. Gov. Jared Polis, Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, all Democrats, also spoke to the crowd.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis June 16, 2023, at Northfield High School in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Polis highlighted the various efforts by the state to address climate change, including tax credits to make electric vehicles and e-bikes more affordable.

“There are unprecedented resources to ensure that the transition to clean energy is successful and saves people money,” he said.

DeGette emphasized the pressing need for climate action.

“If we don’t take steps right now to reduce our emissions and to expedite our transition to clean energy, it’s going to be too late,” she said.

Following her speech, which lasted about 15 minutes, Harris shook hands and took photos with people in the audience, who surrounded her at the base of the stage for several minutes.

Harris went from the school to a fundraising event in Cherry Hills Village for the reelection campaign for President Joe Biden. The event was held at the home of Judith “Judi” Wagner, who is one of the founders of the Women’s Bank of Denver. Harris also visited Colorado in March for a discussion on environmental issues.