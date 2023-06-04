Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from book stores across Colorado. This week, the staff from The Bookies in Denver recommends three titles to kick off your summer reading.

The Hound from the Pound By Jessica Swaim, illustrated by Jill McElmurray

HarperCollins

$17.99

November 2022

Purchase

From the publisher: After a woman unknowingly adopts a pack leader from the shelter, his furry friends follow in dogged pursuit in this rhythmical, rhyming picture book about doggy companionship. Lonely Miss Mary longs for a four-legged friend. But when she makes the mistake of choosing the untrained basset hound Blue, no sooner does he howl AH-ROOoooooo! than her house has gone to the dogs! Dalmatians and dachshunds, sheepdogs and setters, poodles and pups of all spots are ruling the roost. Can Sam the canine trainer teach this menagerie some pawsitive tricks? A charmingly illustrated, rollicking text offers a doggone good time and a perfectly happy ending.

From Marianne McKiernan, Bookseller: If you’re looking for a book that’s fun to read, has delightful illustrations, and is sure to become a family favorite, this is it. A popular Bookies storytime choice, this charming picture book inspires toddlers to join in when Blue howls, “AH-ROOO!” Adults and older children appreciate the clever, hilarious rhymes, and everyone enjoys the colorful, joyful illustrations. As a lifelong dog lover, this is one of my all-time favorite dog books.

Bonus: Jessica will be reading her book at 2 p.m. on June 17 at the Douglas County Library, 20105 E Mainstreet, Parker, CO 80138.

Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition 1 By Hitoshi Ashinano

Seven Seas Entertainment

$24.99

August 2022

Purchase

From the publisher: In a future Japan, long after an environmental catastrophe, Alpha the android runs a small café in a seaside town. As she wonders if her absent owner will ever return, she stands witness to the twilight of humanity with coffee, a slice of watermelon, and the sound of her moon guitar. Alpha and her fellow residents enjoy the melancholy beauty of life, even as the end approaches. Savor chapters 1-24 of this beloved manga classic in English for the first time, in this deluxe five-volume set.

From Moira Brownwolfe, Consignment: A classic slice-of-life manga that fans have been clamoring for a translation of for years is finally being published. Set in a declining world where humans are slowly losing their hold on nature, the graphic novel follows an android named Alpha running a small countryside cafe and visiting her neighbors. Good for a rainy day, and a good entry point to manga!

The Truest Heart: A Story to Share to Overcome Bullying, Build Self-Esteem, and Create Self-Confidence By Jayne E. Sbarboro, illustrated by Wendy Leach

Montgomery Publishing Company

$15.99

June 2018

Purchase

From the publisher: When a bully hurt Ze, a caring teacher stepped in to rebuild her strong heart. The Truest Heart is an invitation. See how to help a child who has been hurt by helping them recognize the special qualities that make them strong.

From Susan Loftus, Bookseller: Parents and teachers endeavor to protect kids from a universal scourge—the kid who seems to be able to needle, intimidate, and wound other children while holding the keys to the kingdom whether in the classroom or the neighborhood—in essence, the bully. In this beautifully rendered tale, Jayne Sbarbaro’s Ms. Work guides her students to understand the power within them, not only to validate their strengths but to draw out the hurt felt inside the bully. A masterful and effective tool.